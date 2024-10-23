DnD’s new Elemental Evil adventure drops early (but not for everybody)

Wizards of the Coast has, without fanfare, released another new adventure under the updated Dungeons and Dragons ruleset. Named Scions of Elemental Evil, it’s set in Greyhawk, the original DnD world, and (you may have already twigged) it’s based on the classic Gary Gygax adventure The Temple of Elemental Evil, a famous module published by TSR in 1985.

The DnD publisher announced this scenario during a recent press briefing. At the time Wizards said the adventure would be exclusive to stores and conventions, from October 29 to November 25, around when the new Dungeon Master’s Guide hits the DnD release schedule.

However, the adventure is already listed on DnD Beyond Adventures page, and some users already have access. Fans who have pre-ordered all the new DnD books are posting on Reddit that they can get into it, and we at Wargamer can see look through the adventure, presumably thanks to our press accounts.

The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide is unusual, at least compared to earlier versions of the book, as it has a full introduction to a DnD campaign setting, with seventeen pages covering key facts about the world of Greyhawk. This bit of the guide not only fills you in on important locations and Greyhawk’s pantheon of DnD gods, it also features advice on the framework a Greyhawk campaign might use.

It only makes sense, therefore, that this adventure is set in Greyhawk too. Apparently it is actually the first of many “play events” intended to celebrate the last 50 years of Dungeons and Dragons. We expect to see Wizards doing its own little eras tour, publishing more content based around different phases of the game’s history.

Don’t expect Scions to take your characters from levels one through eight like the original Temple of Elemental Evil, however – this is a short adventure, a classic convention one-shot. It features the characters from the Dungeons and Dragons cartoon, who are level four in this scenario. So there’s two bits of 80s nostalgia combined!

