Kobold Press' new Nordic DnD sourcebook has playable trolls and giants

Third-party Dungeons and Dragons publisher Kobold Press has announced a new, Norse-mythology-inspired campaign setting for fifth edition. Northlands, launching on Kickstarter in September, will also be compatible with Kobold Press' in-house tabletop RPG, Tales of the Valiant. According to a press release shared on July 23, "Northlands delivers high-stakes, rune-driven adventure in a fantasy world ruled by the long shadow of Ragnarok".

Kobold Press will be crowdfunding two DnD books based on its new campaign setting. The Northlands Worldbook is a 288-page compendium featuring 50 monsters, eight new subclasses for the DnD classes, five new DnD races, and 78 spells. "Players can embrace the power of new playable species like trollkin, bearfolk, giantkin, and werekin, or become a spirit caller, berserker, or rune-wielding mystic", Kobold Press says.

Secondly comes Northlands Sagas, a 192-page book featuring 12 adventures "that take characters from minor village skirmishes to divine showdowns in the halls of Asgard". Both sourcebooks will apparently be available on D&DBeyond, with further VTT support available after the release of hardcover copies.

