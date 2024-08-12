New DnD Dragonlance trilogy coming from Weis and Hickman

The long-running Dungeons and Dragons fantasy saga, Dragonlance, is about to get even bigger, according to co-authors Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. The two long-term collaborators have announced a new trilogy, ‘Dragonlance Legacies’, with the first book, ‘War Wizard’, coming in 2026.

According to a statement by Weis on Facebook on August 3, their new DnD epic will tell “the story of the legendary wizard, Magius, and his friendship and adventures with the Solamnic knight, Huma”.

Magius is one of the most powerful DnD Wizards 5e in the history of the DnD Dragonlance setting. He was part of the background lore for the original novels, before featuring as a companion character to the hero Huma Dragonbane in ‘The Legend of Huma’, by Richard A. Knaack. When asked whether the story in War Wizard will gel with The Legend of Huma, Weis simply states: “this is our story”.

Weis and Hickman have written 25 Dragonlance DnD books together, not counting editing anthologies and several collected editions. The latest trilogy, Dragonlance Destinies, wraps up with the release of Dragons of Eternity this month. The Dragonlance Legacies trilogy will be published by Random House Worlds.

Hickman and Weis started work on Dragonlance way back in 1984, exploring the story both in a series of DnD adventure modules and the three original Dragonlance Chronicles books. These introduced many fantasy readers to tabletop rpgs, and played a big role in shaping the popular identities of certain DnD classes. They even creatied whole DnD races (though admittedly, the Kender have since been rolled into the DnD Halfling 5e species).

The last Dragonlance supplement on the DnD release schedule was Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen. Our DnD specialist Mollie Russell praised it as “one of the best DnD campaigns in years” – check out our Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen review to learn what makes it so great.

Speaking of reviews by Mollie Russell, if you’re a fan of the original tabletop roleplaying game, check out her DnD 2024 Player’s Handbook review. We’re very excited for the new edition!