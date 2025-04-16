Get $175 worth of free RPG goodies if your joke DnD NPC makes us laugh

Looking to expand your tabletop RPG collection? You’re in luck, as we’re looking for gamers who can make us laugh over in the brand-new Wargamer Discord. Whoever can pitch the funniest Dungeons and Dragons NPC could win a horde of brand-new RPG starter sets and books from Modiphius and Free League Publishing.

The first step to entering is to sign up for said Wargamer Discord. We have a channel specifically for this Dungeons and Dragons competition, but there’s space to discuss any tabletop hobby stuff you’re getting up to right now.

Now all you need to do is dream up the most original, amusing NPC concept you can. You can use rules from either version of D&D 5e (2014 or 2024), as long as someone else can play using the info you’ve provided.

You have 100 words max to pitch your silly character. Including mechanics for your NPC is helpful, so be sure to swot up on your favorite DnD classes and DnD races for inspiration. You can also include a picture if you like (but please don’t use AI).

There are a few other crucial rules, too. Naturally, we’re looking for one entry per user, and everything must be your own work. Entries are open until April 25. After that, entries with the most reactions from other Discord users will be shortlisted, and the Wargamer team will pick the NPC that delights us most as the winner.

The victor will receive copies of the following tabletop RPG books and starter sets:

The Electric State Core Book & GM Screen

The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E Core book

Dragonbane Starter Set

Star Trek Adventures RPG Second Edition Starter Set

These are from Wargamer’s personal stash, but they were originally provided by the publishers. Thank you to Free League and Modiphius!

We’re running several competitions in the Wargamer Discord right now, and you can expect more giveaways, AMAs, and opportunities in future. When we’re not offering freebies, we’ll be hanging out there, talking about our favorite games, sharing tips, and playing the occasional tabletop game.