DnD Beyond’s newest setting book is so Ghibli it might spirit you away

A new 5e setting book launched on DnD Beyond on March 18. Obojima: Tales From the Tall Grass is a whimsical world inspired by Studio Ghibli, and has similarly great art to boot.

This third-party DnD setting was created by 1985 Games. It released in September 2024 after a highly successful Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $2.5 million. Now it’s come to Dungeons and Dragon’s official online platform. It’s just the latest in a number of recent third party creations that have dramatically increased the variety of DnD books available on Beyond.

Obojima is a 250+ page book with all that you’d expect from a custom sourcebook: new 5e magic items, monsters, spells and more.

It describes a fantastical island setting with two twists. The first is where the Ghibli inspiration is most obvious: there’s a spirit world that runs parallel to the regular universe, occupying the same physical space but (usually) invisible to those not attuned to it. But just like in Ghibli films like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, the two worlds are subtly interwoven, and you can sometimes cross over.

The second twist is that the world has 1980s technology mixed in with the fantasy medieval fare. That’s a pretty common trope in tabletop RPGs, but rather than rusted treasures to be pulled from tombs and dungeons, this tech is commonplace, fully integrated into everyday life and preserved through unknown means. You won’t find an assault rifle, but you will find golf clubs, vending machines, recycling bins, and walkmen.

To help you run the island, Obojima: Tales From the Tall Grass has a section on each location which describes its culture, a few NPCs, and the overall vibe of the place. The book also has a sizeable section on potion-brewing, a new system it introduces, along with 180 potions you can craft in three categories: combat, utility, and whimsy.

As for character options, the book has two new DnD races: Nakudama frog folk and Dara who, depending on their color are either 6-foot-tall cyclopses or little guys. It also has 11 fresh subclasses. Everyone except the 5e Cleric (oh, and the Artificer) gets a new option. You could play a 5e Ranger slowly succumbing to corruption, a Druid controlling petals on the breeze, or a shepherd Monk that herds sheep-dragon.

Obojima is available from DnD Beyond now at a discounted price of $29.99. After that, the cost is going to go up to $39.99.

For more tabletop resources, check out our guide to all the DnD classes, which goes into great depth on character creation. And don’t miss out on anything with the help of our DnD release schedule guide.