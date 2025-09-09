Award-winning DnD anthology returns with 100 new weird and wonderful one-shots

One-Shot Wonders, an ENNIE-winning anthology of short D&D adventures, is crowdfunding a second volume. The second collection boasts over 100 new one-shots that cover everything from shadow realms to camel jousting. The Kickstarter campaign will run until October 9, and it's already raised over $230,000.

One-Shot Wonders was originally designed to take the stress out of prepping D&D sessions. Its DnD one-shots were no more than a few pages long, and publisher Roll & Play Press promised adventures you could prepare in only 30 minutes. This pitch clearly resonated, as tens of thousands of copies sold and the DnD book netted three awards.

The 100 new adventures are divided into five themes (adventurous, spooky, thrilling, light-hearted, and mysterious) that'll help you match the vibe of your table. They're also categorized by terrain, so you can quickly flip from the mimic-filled Urban tavern to the Coastal djinni pirate ship.

One-Shot Wonders 2 also expands Roll & Play Press' beginner-friendly campaign setting, Mirabilis. This time, you'll get details on how to hop planes and explore both the Shadow Realm and the Fey Realm.

The Kickstarter campaign is also crowdfunding an expansion for Roll & Play Press' other award-winning product, The Map Library. This adds 30 new battle maps to the 100 found in the original core box. Many of these new maps are based on the adventures in One-Shot Wonders 2, but they aren't exclusively based on the book.

A digital copy of One-Shot Wonders 2 is available for around $34 (£25), while a hardcover and digital pledge costs $54 (£40). The pricier pledges throw in The Map Library Expansion, as well as pre-generated character PDFs and a quest Mega-Deck.

There's also a collector's edition available if you pledge at least $101 (£75), though the most expensive pledge is the $264 (£195) One-Shot Heroes Collector's pledge. This throws in all previous extras, plus a deluxe dice set, embroidered dice bag, collectible pin set, Game Master's screen, and a special acknowledgement in the book.

If all these pledge levels are getting confusing, you're in luck: you can simply pledge £1 (roughly a dollar) and mix and match each individual item as you please. Everything can be found individually listed in the add-ons to your pledge - as can the first installments of both One-Shot Wonders and The Map Library.

For more on the latest tabletop RPGs, here's all you need to know about this year's DnD release schedule. Or, if you need help getting started on a game, here's the lowdown on DnD classes and DnD races. Be sure to stop by the Wargamer Discord for extra build advice, too.