DnD meets Fantasy Japan in the upcoming Oni's Right Hand campaign!

Dungeons and Dragons has countless settings, but a proper fantasy Japan has been the dream of many players. Fortunately for them, Wizards of the Coast announced a brand-new campaign inspired by Japanese culture and folklore.

The Oni's Right Hand campaign drops players into Phandalin, a trading town that will soon become the recipient of a mysterious artifact, the Oni's Claw. As a massive fan of culturally resonant tabletop RPGs, I am very intrigued by this upcoming adventure.

DnD is obviously inspired by European fantasy, particularly of the Tolkien variety. Heck, the first four DnD races were dwarves, elves, halflings, and humans. With a roster like that, any party would look like a certain fellowship.

As the franchise grew, more unique settings bloomed into existence. Among the earliest attempts was 1985's Oriental Adventures, an East-Asian themed setting set in the continent of Kara-Tur, east of Faerun.

The setting of Kara-Tur never proved popular enough to be revisited properly. As for me, I found the setting's approach to East Asian culture iffy at best. That shouldn't come as a surprise for something titled "Oriental Adventures."

Other than updating the modules for DnD's 3rd Edition, Kara-Tun remained a relic of classic DnD's past. In 2025, the landscape for tabletop gaming has changed for the better.

Most notably, Oni's Right Hand proudly features Japanese talents in its creation. Illustrator Toshiaki Takayama (Rage of Bahamut) lends his skills to the five pregenerated character sheets for the campaign. The trailer also featured famous anime voice actors Ayane Taketatsu (Sword Art Online) and Tomori Kusunoki (Chainsaw Man).

Wizards of the Coast also emphasized the importance of weaving traditional Japanese themes into the campaign's gameplay. As an Asian tabletop fan, I adore modern DnD's approach to consulting local talents on how to represent their culture. Hopefully, the Oni's Right Hand campaign lives up to the hype.

