Family brand Hasbro quietly okays digital DnD gambling

On December 5, digital gambling firm Games Global announced it was partnering with toy and game company Hasbro for a “multi-game collaboration” to make online gambling games using the Dungeons and Dragons license. At time of writing, Hasbro has not made any formal statement about the project.

The first game in the collaboration will be “Dungeons and Dragons Tales of Riches”, which will be made by Neon Valley Studios. The design studio’s website says it “gives online players in non-US markets a modern Vegas experience”, and makes “story-driven online slots”. The digital slot machine is set to release in the first quarter of 2025.

According to Games Global’s press release, the firm plans to “harness The World’s Greatest Roelplaying Game to create an immersive, high-engagement slot experience” that will give digital casino operators “a chance to tap into the global fanbase”. It adds that this is “part of Hasbro’s year-long celebration” of Dungeons and Dragon’s 50th anniversary in 2024.

Games Global describes itself as “a leading supplier of iGaming content”. iGaming refers to a wide variety of different online gambling products, from sports betting to virtual slot machines.

Hasbro has already licensed the Dungeons and Dragons brand for use in a variety of contexts. Computer RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 was an enormously popular example released in 2023, while DnD races, DnD classes, and plenty of monsters have appeared as motifs on products including shoes, handbags, and Christmas ornaments.

Hasbro owns a variety of toy IPs, including Transformers, My Little Pony, and Peppa Pig. As far as we know there are no plans to license any of these properties for use in online gambling. We have asked Hasbro to comment on the partnership with Games Global, and will update you as soon as we receive a response.

