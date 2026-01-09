This homebrew D&D demigod class is perfect for Percy Jackson fans

If you're a fan of the Rick Riordan Percy Jackson books from the early 2000s, the new series on Disney Plus, or - pfft - the pair of films from the 2010s (sorry, I couldn't say that last one with a straight face) you might be interested in this homebrew D&D class.

The Demigod class, shared by user johan38473 on Reddit, is a martial class like the D&D Fighter, but with a godly theme. It works a lot like the Percy Jackson series it's based on - all demigods have a range of abilities that make them supernaturally good fighters, then when they find out which god they're related to, that provides the subclass.

The writer has produced a huge number of these subclasses, seventeen in total, which add a ton of different mechanical differentiation to the class. In the homebrew these aren't tied specifically to the Greek gods - instead we get Sky domain, Forge domain, etc - but it's pretty obvious you could use these in a campaign featuring Zeus, Hephaestus, and the rest of the Olympus bunch.

The base demigod class has some cool abilities already. They benefit from healing effects more than other classes, and have a funky risk/reward mechanic called Ignite Ichor, which gives you a bonus to rolls in exchange for taking celestial damage.

But things get really varied when we look at the domain subclasses. Harvest domain can create roots to heal or harm nearby creatures, Strategy domain is based around pre-planned (readied) attacks and attacks of opportunity, Forge domain lets you smith special equipment and find holes in your opponents, and travel domain is a dodging speed-demon.

They're different enough, in fact, that you could feasibly run a whole campaign with a party of demigods, and I think they'd all feel distinct enough for it to work. And since a bunch of D&D monsters ,from minotaurs to hydras, are already based on Greek mythology, there's plenty of official material you could use in a full-on Percy Jackson-themed game.

