DnD fan turns MTG’s horror plane Duskmourn into a homebrew sourcebook

If you want to take your Dungeons and Dragons game somewhere truly horrifying, look no further than Plane Shift: Duskmourn, a fan-made supplement for players and dungeon masters alike. Available for free online, it has everything you need to create characters or run adventures in Duskmourn, a dimension-spanning haunted house, the setting for the latest Magic the Gathering set.

The supplement was created by Argentina-based DnD and MTG fan Martin Aguilar, and clocks in at a healthy 75 pages. Aguilar was inspired by “the official Plane Shift modules” that Wizards of the Coast previously released to allow players to run games set on various MTG planes.

It’s a packed supplement, which you can already download from Google Drive – if you like it, you’ll find more of Aguilar’s work on Reddit. There are thematically appropriate subclasses for several core DnD classes, such as the slasher-movie inspired Path of the Razorkin Barbarian, and the Moth Domain Cleric that worships the plane’s demonic overlord Valgavoth.

Aguilar is particularly proud of the Ghost Buster subclass for the Artificer, “because of the new infusions it adds, which allow you to customize your tools to hunt ghosts and other creatures”.

Other features include a stacked bestiary of DnD monsters inspired by the many horrific denizens of Duskmourn, from tiny gremlins to colossal overlords; and a madness system to handle the corrosive effect of existing on a plane that is, without respite, wall to wall horror movie tropes.

Most of the (sane) residents of Duskmourn are humans, so there’s no rules for new playable DnD races. But there are rules for joining the different factions of survivors, from the nomadic Benefactors to technologically savvy House Institute.

Aguilar has been working on the supplement for “about a month and a half”. He says “I start working no my plane shift modules as soon as the spoiler season starts for that MTG set”. He had to hustle to meet his self-imposed deadline of October 4, one week after Duskmourn arrived on the MTG release schedule.

With no new campaign books on the DnD release schedule until after the refreshed core rulebooks are available, it’s great that fans like Aguilar are hard at work creating handy material like this for the rest of us.

If you fancy running or playing in a scary RPGs this spooky season, but don’t think DnD is the right system, check out our guide to the best horror RPG games for some great alternatives.