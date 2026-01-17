D&D's new Rogue subclass recycles enemy spells, and it's silly good at it

A recent playtest D&D subclass, the Magic Stealer Rogue, has a very silly name - but one of its powers has the potential to be even sillier (in a good way). A playtest document released on January 15 gives a full rundown of several new DnD classes. There, we find Drain Magic, a level-three subclass feature for the Magic Stealer that, quite literally, lets them recycle spell slots.

As an action, the Rogue 5e can "touch a willing creature and end an ongoing level-one or level-two spell on it". That creature then recovers a spell slot of level two or lower. I've quoted from the playtest directly there, because I have a feeling that the specific wording of this ability is going to have a huge effect on how it works in practice.

From my reading, I imagine that this feature functions a lot like the spell Dispel Magic. "Choose one creature, object, or magical effect within range. Any ongoing spell or level X or lower on the target ends." Essentially, the Rogue can only cancel spells effects that specifically target the person they touch.

Presumably, this is mainly meant to end the effects of positive spells cast by your party. You lose the effects of a level-one Disguise Self, but you'll get a level two spell slot back in return, which could be used to cast something more potent.

However, I think this feature is more likely going to be used as a cheap Dispel Magic alternative, removing the negative effects of enemy spells. Your target has to be willing, but there's no mention of the motives of the original caster. That would make a Magic Stealer Rogue perfect for canceling spells like Bane, Charm Person, Hex, and Command. I'm less clear on whether they could dispel something like Hold Person (does an incapacitated person count as willing?), but there's still an immense amount of free utility here - even if you can only use it once per rest.

This feature gets slightly better at level 13, when you can use it as a bonus action and it can offer your target a level-three spell slot instead. You still only get one use per short or long rest, but it's much easier to use in combat without disrupting your regular Sneak Attacks.

Speaking of, the rest of this subclass focuses on offering ways for you to debuff your enemies. At level three, Empower Sneak Atttack lets you absorb the energy of a level-one-or-higher spell cast within 30 feet of you as a reaction. Until the end of your next turn, the next time you hit with Sneak Attack, you roll D6s equal to the spell's level and deal that much extra Force damage.

At level nine, you gain some new Cunning Strike options. These include giving a target disadvantage on its next saving throw against a spell, stealing resistance to a damage type and giving it to yourself, and Intelligence save or have their spell dissipate with no effect before it gets cast.

The weakest of your subclass features comes at level 13, alongside your improved Drain Magic. Occult Shroud lets you cast Nondetection after finishing a long rest, only on yourself, and it lasts for 24 hours. This class doesn't have any spell slots, so you're getting it for free - which is fine, but protection from divination isn't overly exciting.

Lastly, at level 17 comes Eldritch Implosion. When you use Empower Sneak Attack, you can force the target to make a Con save. If they fail, the spell dissipates with no effect, and the target is Stunned until the start of its next turn. That's a neat way to set up some potent Sneak Attacks.

This Rogue's main gimmick is giving other classes benefits, so if you like the idea of siphoning spells, be prepared to make peace with your new role as a Support character, not one that steals the spotlight often. But, as far as non-spellcasting Support characters go (of which there are not very many), it seems like a strong concept - and it's one I'm keen to test.

You can see the full rules for this Rogue in the playtest document. Or, if you'd like to chat about the playtest with fellow D&D fans, join us in the Wargamer Discord.