D&D teases a bizarre, Control style spin-off of a popular Ravenloft setting

Dungeons and Dragons apparently has big Halloween plans, and they involve mind-bending scifi remakes…

Dungeons and Dragons image of a skeletal woman from the trailer for Project_Lamordia
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An unusual trailer has reared its head on the D&DBeyond website. Project_Lamordia appears to be a modern reimagining of one of Ravenloft's most popular Domains of Dread. Rather than your classic D&D fantasy, the trailer (see below) promises major Control vibes. Think labyrinthine labs and spooky cyberkinetic experiments gone wrong.

For the uninitiated, Lamordia is D&D's Frankenstein pastiche. It's a demiplane ruled by Viktra Mordenheim, a quirky scientist obsessed with the idea of eternal life. She found a way to bring her lover back from death, but forever changed into a construct with a serious identity complex. Project_Lamordia is still stuck in the mists of Ravenloft, but now it offers modern luxuries like computers and (presumably) killer robots.

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It's not clear from the trailer what Project_Lamordia actually is. My best guess is a mini adventure, perhaps with a few new character options thrown in. There's a Redditor who claims to have seen an older version of the D&DBeyond page, and it apparently promised new backgrounds, and a level one-to-three adventure with pre-made adventurers. There's no way to verify if these claims are true, however.

All will, apparently, be revealed on October 13, the spookiest day of the year. If you want to kill time before then, check out the spookiest character options in our DnD races guide. Or hit us up in the Wargamer Discord - I will take literally any opportunity to talk about horror, Dungeons and Dragons, or both.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)