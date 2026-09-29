D&D teases a bizarre, Control style spin-off of a popular Ravenloft setting

An unusual trailer has reared its head on the D&DBeyond website. Project_Lamordia appears to be a modern reimagining of one of Ravenloft's most popular Domains of Dread. Rather than your classic D&D fantasy, the trailer (see below) promises major Control vibes. Think labyrinthine labs and spooky cyberkinetic experiments gone wrong.

For the uninitiated, Lamordia is D&D's Frankenstein pastiche. It's a demiplane ruled by Viktra Mordenheim, a quirky scientist obsessed with the idea of eternal life. She found a way to bring her lover back from death, but forever changed into a construct with a serious identity complex. Project_Lamordia is still stuck in the mists of Ravenloft, but now it offers modern luxuries like computers and (presumably) killer robots.

It's not clear from the trailer what Project_Lamordia actually is. My best guess is a mini adventure, perhaps with a few new character options thrown in. There's a Redditor who claims to have seen an older version of the D&DBeyond page, and it apparently promised new backgrounds, and a level one-to-three adventure with pre-made adventurers. There's no way to verify if these claims are true, however.

All will, apparently, be revealed on October 13, the spookiest day of the year. If you want to kill time before then, check out the spookiest character options in our DnD races guide. Or hit us up in the Wargamer Discord - I will take literally any opportunity to talk about horror, Dungeons and Dragons, or both.