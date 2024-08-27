DnD shows off Project Sigil’s shiny level builder and mini creator

Wizards of the Coast shared more footage of its upcoming Dungeons and Dragons VTT, Project Sigil, in a D&D Direct livestream on August 27. The virtual tabletop features a detailed 3D terrain builder, as well as a tool that allows you to dress and re-dress custom character minis. Wizards of the Coast promises that “you can use the level builder to make something very quickly, or you can spend as much time as you want on it”.

‘Project Sigil’ is the codename for D&D Beyond’s glitzy, 3D virtual tabletop. Project Sigil was first announced in August 2022, and you can currently sign up for a closed beta that kicks off in the Fall. Using the Unreal Engine, Project Sigil uses snazzy, AAA-style graphics to render your DnD maps and minis.

For a full look at Project Sigil, check out the video below:

In Tuesday’s livestream, Wizards of the Coast insist that the complex-looking VTT is surprisingly approachable. Apparently, “you’re modding games rather than making them whole cloth”, and the map-designing process can be as simple as uploading a 2D map from Wizards’ other virtual tabletop, D&D Maps.

The VTT features several existing locations that you can modify, complete with adventure pre-written adventure snippets. Project Sigil apparently comes with it’s own starter set too, titled Dangers in Dunbarrow.

Project Sigil’s 3D sandbox seems to bridge the gap between tabletop D&D and videogames like Baldur’s Gate 3. Heck, you can even find BG3 miniatures in Project Sigil already. Wizards of the Coast has previously hinted that Project Sigil will “bring your favorite franchises to life”, though we don’t know much about its plans to monetize this experience. It’s apparently going to be free-to-play, but with extra goodies (most likely minis) for subscribers.

It’s “starting off on PC, but we want to go everywhere”, says Wizards of the Coast. This means we can probably expect Project Sigil to pop up on consoles and mobile at a later date.

We’ve previously been very skeptical of the idea that D&D needs AAA graphics. However, the Sims fans inside of us are intrigued by the level of detail in Project Sigil’s design tools. Wizards of the Coast also promises that Project Sigil “is not meant to replace you’re imagination”. We still have concerns about the quality (and necessity) of this platform – but Wizards managed to win us over with D&D Maps, so who knows?

Give Wargamer a follow on Google News if you want to stay up-to-date with the upcoming DnD release schedule. We’ve already put out a DnD 2024 Player’s Handbook review, and we’ll have even more news to share going forward. Or, for Dungeons and Dragons content that you can use right now, check out our guides to DnD classes and DnD races.