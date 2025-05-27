DnD casually drops the new Psion class, and it's a body horror nightmare

Dungeons and Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has announced its next playtest, and it's for an entirely new fifth edition class. The Unearthed Arcana document for The Psion, a reality-bending master of psionics, was released on May 27. It comes with four subclass options, as well as new rules for 'Wild Talents' that let any kind of D&D character pick up some psionic abilities.

"The core mechanic of the Psion is the Psionic Dice mechanic", explains designer Makenzie de Armas in an official YouTube video from Tuesday (see below). This mechanic was previously used by the Soulknife and the Psi Warrior, but it's been expanded for this latest addition to the DnD classes list.

The Psion's main DnD stat is Intelligence, putting it in the same rare club as the Wizard and the Artificer. It's a full caster class with its own spell list, and it innately knows a modified version of Mage Hand that's invisible when cast, similar to certain Rogues.

Psionic Power is the class feature that grants the Psion its signature Psionic Energy Dice. Initially, these can be spent on Telekinetic Propel, a bonus action that moves a creature a number of feet equal to a roll of said dice, or Telepathic Connection, a bonus action that gives you telepathy with a range equal to the dice rolled plus your level. The size of these dice scales with your DnD level ups.

From level two, a Psion can choose other options for their Psionic Dice, much like a Battle Master Fighter. You gain two extra options at levels 10 and 17, and you can swap one option whenever you gain a Psion level.

Most of the Psion's other abilities improve the class by giving you more Psionic Dice to play with. The class can also choose between two 'modes' that either grant them resistance to psychic damage or the ability to bypass resistance to that DnD damage type. There's also the class' level 20 capstone, which lets you spend Hit Dice to roll extra Psionic Energy Dice when using your Psion's powers.

The subclasses on show here range from the classic to the downright horrifying. De Armas explains that the Metamorph is based on "the idea that your psionic ability is so powerful that you can reshape flesh itself". These Psions can reform their limbs into weapons (disgustingly named 'Bone Blade', 'Flesh Maul', or 'Viscera Launcher'). They can also extend their limbs, deal extra attacks by level six, and offer a twisted form of psionic healing.

The Psi Warper is, according to de Armas, "the chess master of the Psion subclasses", able to warp reality to change the position of objects. Naturally, they're excellent at teleportation, and they can modify existing Psion features and spells so that they're extra excellent at pushing and pulling enemies around the battlefield. Later, the Psi Warper can cast a cantrip for free after using Misty Step, spend a reaction to swap places with allies, or perform a feat of Mass Teleportation.

De Armas says the Psykinetic is the "damage dealer" of the Psions, but it also has plenty of control potential. The Psykinetic can buff or debuff a target with their Telekinetic Techniques, and they gain increased spell damage and the power of flight from level six. When casting Shield, they can force their attacker to make a save or take Force damage – a power that also grants the Psion temporary HP. After that, it's all about telekinesis, with the Psion able to slow down enemies or cast Telekinesis without concentration.

Lastly, there's the Telepath, a utility-focused Psion. They can spend dice to cast Detect Thoughts undetected, and they're naturally adept at telepathy. Their version of the core class' Defense Mode gives them and friends an extra 1d4 on saving throws. At higher levels, their damage-dealing cantrips grow more powerful, as does their telepathy, which can be used to improve a creature's failed ability check or attack roll. Lastly, this subclass can modify Confusion to extend its range and give the Psion more control over its results.

As well as a new class, the Psion playtest introduces seven new DnD spells and 10 'Wild Talent' feats. These 5e feats offer a slither of psionic power to any class, and their only pre-requisite is that you haven't already taken another Wild Talent feat. You can see the full list and their effects in the original playtest document.

