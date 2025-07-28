My all-time favorite DnD adventure anthology is 27% off at Amazon right now

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, a DnD adventure anthology inspired by BIPOC cultures, is currently 27% off at Amazon. This is a collection of dazzling, narratively complex one shots that take place in vibrant and varied settings. One moment you're battling horrors in a setting inspired by the Southern bayou, and another you're facing deep political intrigue in a city that harkens back to ancient Persia.

If you couldn't tell, I'm a huge fan of this DnD book, and I'd certainly say it's worth $36. I'm not alone in my feelings, either. Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel was nominated for the Diana Jones Award for excellence in gaming back in 2023 - one of the rare accolades Dungeons and Dragons has been recognized for lately.

This book's greatest strength, in my mind, is its settings. These days, Wizards of the Coast rarely produces new, original settings for Dungeons and Dragons, but Radiant Citadel features 14 of them. One of these even appears in a more recent book, Dragon Delves, so it's possible that D&D plans to continue supporting the settings dreamt up here.

The Radiant Citadel itself is its own setting, a stunning, floating city carved out of an enormous gemstone. It serves as a hub world between each of the new lands you want to explore. Beyond the Radiant Citadel lie lush forests, street carnivals, precarious mines, and more. Each adventure features a gazetteer explaining the setting in more detail, so you can start crafting your own adventures in these worlds.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel offers the perfect mix of lighthearted romps and more serious encounters. The anthology begins with cooking contests and spicy pepper eating in the level-one adventure Salted Legacy, but by the time you reach Buried Dynasty at level 13, you'll be investigating ancient ruins and political secrets in the imperial land of Great Xing.

Radiant Citadel tells many stories of complex politics and relationships, and this narrative depth is one of its highlights. The characters are interesting and believable, and the book's dazzling stories have a lot to say about the political power of hope.

That doesn't mean that Radiant Citadel neglects its dungeon crawls, though. There are plenty of unique monsters to face in combat. Some are adorable, while others are downright horrifying. Compare, for example, the fluffy bat-like Wynling from Salted Legacy with the eldritch nightmare that is the Whistler from Orchids of the Invisible Mountain.

Wizards of the Coast has been pretty consistent with the quality of its adventure anthologies, and I'd argue that Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is the best of the lot. UK shoppers will sadly see a smaller discount on the book from Amazon, but I'd recommend it nonetheless.

You can learn all about this book in our Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel review.