D&D's Ravenloft species aren't exactly new, but they're still excellent

Dungeons and Dragons's new Ravenloft title takes a 'quality over quantity' approach to species. There are only a handful of DnD races in The Horrors Within, but they're going to spark joy for anyone addicted to building characters.

Three of these options we've seen before in a slightly different form. 2021's Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft introduced us to lineages, a strange spin-off of races that allowed you to keep some stats and skills from your standard species, while adding a few new abilities on top.

Now, this trio - the Dhampir, the Hexblood, and the Reborn - are far more streamlined. There's no mix-and-match faff now stats have been divorced from species. Some of them have even seen slight nerfs, but, when we compare them with 5.5e's existing catalog of species, they're still pretty darn useful.

Dhampir

First, let's look at the Dhampir. Their 35-foot speed rivals the Elf and the Goliath. Plus, they still have their Spider Climb ability from 5e, giving them an unusual way to approach battlefield maneuvers.

The original Dhampir's Vampiric Bite, a 1d4+Con pinch of damage that heals you or gives you a bonus to your next attack or skill check, has survived the edition transition. It also now counts as an Unarmed Strike rather than a simple weapon attack.

That's great news for Monks, who can now use the bite as a bonus action if they want. Plus, they can use their Martial Arts Die damage rather than the puny 1d4.

There is a downside in that Vampiric Bite no longer gives you advantage on attacks if you're Bloodied. I'm gutted to see that go, but I still think the Dhampir offers some interesting new strategic options for Monks, ranged attackers, or particularly bite-y Barbarians. And, hey, they're resistant to necrotic damage now - that's not too shabby for a Ravenloft campaign.

Hexblood

In almost all ways, the Hexblood is identical to its 5e form. They're still Fey with Darkvision, and they can still cast Disguise Self and Hex for free once per day. They've also retained their long-distance magical messaging service, as well as the power to scry through an icky token. That last part is actually slightly better, as you're no longer blinded or deafened while peering at the world through a toenail.

This is a unique utility species that I think is best suited to a blaster, or support character. I'm thinking Bards and Wizards who want to maintain concentration on powerful spells while dodging magic that only affects humanoids. I'm also thinking casters and half-casters who can take full advantage of that extra Hex damage.

The Hexblood didn't see a nerf in the same way the Dhampir or Reborn did, but that's understandable. They were never part of many broken builds to begin with.

Reborn

The undead Reborn has also held onto its signature traits. You can still add 1d6 to a failed ability check a few times a day, and now that past life knowledge gives you proficiency in an extra skill. You still have advantage on death saves, can finish a long rest in four hours, can't be put to sleep by magic, and don't need to eat, drink, or breathe.

Plus, you're now resistant to cold, necrotic, or poison damage - a slight buff. This is still a species that only feels OP in ultra-brutal survival campaigns, but I'm glad that niche is still covered in 5.5e.

Lupin

Lastly, the species everyone was most excited to see, the brand-new Lupin. Well, I say brand-new. Flavor-wise, these part-werewolves feel like rebranded Shifters. And mechanically, they're quite similar to 5e's Leonin, able to debuff foes with a howl and slash at them with a special unarmed strike.

Crucially, though the Lupin is a better Leonin. Once per turn, if they make the Unarmed Strike as an attack action, they can shove and deal damage at the same time. That's one more feather in the cap of the strategic Monk. It's also pretty helpful for any martial who wants to make an advantaged second attack on a prone foe.

Your howl is a bonus action that forces creatures within 15 feet (versus the Leonin's 10) to make a Wisdom saving throw. Those that fail have disadvantage on attack rolls and saves until the start of your next turn. That's going to feel excellent when managing hordes.

On top of this, you get Darkvision, plus proficiency in Perception, Stealth, or Survival. The Lupin might not quite topple the most beloved martial species from their posts (looking at you, Goliaths), but they will enhance the strategy of a certain kind of character. I'm a fan.

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