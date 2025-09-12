Third party DnD mini maker Red Box Games embarks on racist tirade

Prompted by the death of American political pundit Charlie Kirk, miniature sculptor Tre Manor has issued a statement via his company Red Box Games' official Facebook account declaring "I am STAUNCHLY right wing", and decrying people "mocking [Kirk] and celebrating his murder". The statement - sitting alongside pictures of well-sculpted fantasy heroes to use in games like Dungeons and Dragons - continues with a racist diatribe.

For the avoidance of doubt, Red Box Games is not an officially licensed DnD partner, nor associated with Wizards of the Coast. Tre Manor is the owner and miniature sculptor, and works with production partners to cast them. Wargamer has contacted Manor, who confirms that he made the post, and has no further statements to add. At the time of writing, the statement is still live.

The post praises Kirk, and states "If you are one of those people [mocking him and celebrating his murder] FUCK YOU. I hate you". It also states: "I do not care what this costs me to say. I want NOTHING to do with you. And being totally honest I want to know who you are. I will not keep company with cowards or louts or liars."

Up to this point, the statement has been emotive, quite clear in its political stance, and supportive of Charlie Kirk. After this, it continues: "If you are one of those people who choose to ignore the destruction of Europe and Australia and America by the importation of hordes of third world savages. FUCK YOU. I hate you."

The characterisation of immigrants as "third world savages" is racist. The idea that Europe, Australia, and America are being destroyed by immigration is also racist, because it assumes that immigration can only have a negative impact, and greatly overplays the scale and actual impact of immigration, blaming it for unrelated social issues.

Early on in the statement is the assertion that: "I am STAUNCHLY Right Wing. I will make no apologies or explanations for that. Think whatever you will of that. If it is intolerable to you I will not miss you". To be very clear - being right wing, or being very angry with how people respond to Charlie Kirk's death, would not make the news. Being racist in a business social media account does make the news.

Charlie Kirk was an American political pundit who was shot by an unknown assailant on September 10 and died the same day. In April 2023, Charlie Kirk told a political rally audience: "I think it's worth [it] to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the second amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational." CNN states that there have been 42 school shootings in the USA this year. We can only wonder if Kirk was satisfied knowing that he was paying the price for his beliefs, instead of schoolchildren.