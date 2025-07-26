Grab 13 retro DnD games on PC for 90% off in this Humble Bundle deal!

Dungeons and Dragons is typically associated with the tabletop, but it had an undeniable impact on video game history. The role-playing colossus directly inspired iconic franchises such as Final Fantasy and Ultima. Naturally, the franchise would inevitably spawn video games of its own. The D&D Classics Bundle compiles several DnD games from the early era of PC gaming.

At 90% off, the D&D Classics Bundle features a variety of retro campaigns for only $10. These games are a wonderful little peek into the evolution of the role-playing genre. Modern DnD games such as Baldur's Gate 3 tend to simplify mechanics for the sake of the player. Not so with these classics, which are far more faithful to the DnD books of their time.

Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection One is a fantastic start for your campaign down memory lane. The collection exclusively follows the Eye of the Beholder trilogy. These games are one continuous storyline sparked by an investigation in Waterdeep. Immediately, players will be impressed by the game's dedication to following Advanced Dungeons and Dragons rules, from character creation to combat.

If the Forgotten Realms are too vanilla for you, don't worry, because the bundle has you covered. The Dark Sun series drops the player into the blazing wasteland setting with gusto, from gladiator rings to mutant lairs. These campaigns are much darker in tone, as players struggle for survival in a bleak world.

Another fun addition is Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, a campaign set in the DnD version of outer space. Spelljammer's fun comes from linking all the bizarre DnD settings together with a cosmic sea of adventure, all while riding sick spaceships. And what could be more fun to do in space than some good old-fashioned space pirating?

Here are some other notable titles from the D&D Classics Bundle.

Silver Box Classics

Krynn

Ravenloft

Fantasy Empires

DragonStrike

The D&D Classics Bundle sale ends on Thursday, August 7, 2025. All proceeds go to Covenant House, a non-profit dedicated to providing food, shelter, and aid to homeless youth in the United States.

