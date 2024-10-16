Dungeons and Dragons: Grab a free halloween adventure from Roll20

Virtual tabletop system Roll20 has added a free, halloween-y DnD adventure to its platform, which you can claim until the end of October using the new Roll20 integration in Discord. ‘Journey into Discord’ sees a party of three to six low-level adventurers attempt to restore the wards to a mysterious demiplane, before its vampire residents wake up and devour them all.

It’s free to create an account in Roll20, though some features of the virtual tabletop such as dynamic lighting in its maps are restricted to subscribers. To get the free adventure, you’ll need to load Roll20 as an activity inside a Discord text, voice, or video channel. Once that’s up and running you’ll find ‘Journey Into Discord’ in the DnD section.

The campaign frame for this adventure is quite self-referential. Long ago, spellcasters encountered an extra-planar space called Discord, in which distance had no meaning and communication was effortless. By distilling the essence of that plane into a “crystalline nitre”, they found a way to empower the DnD spell demiplane so that it could create far larger and more durable sub-dimensions, and even connect them together, creating a network of diverse extra-dimensional communities.

As far as corporate marketing goes, this is surprisingly great fodder for a DnD campaign! As it’s written for the adventure, your campaign world lost its connections to the realms of Discord long ago. The realms your people created have crumbled into ruin and their memory has passed into myth. But the Knights of Discord still cleave to the lost lore of those places, which is where the players come in – you’re venturing into the unknown to find what was lost.

The adventure comes with six pre-generated characters, as well as an interactive DnD character sheet to create your own. There’s a good spread of DnD classes and DnD races represented: a Halfling Bard, Gnome Artificer, Dwarf Barbarian, Half-elf Cleric, Elf Paladin, and Human Wizard.

Wargamer has a helpful guide about how to use Roll20 if you haven’t done before. If you find you like the application, you can get a Roll20 version of every official book on the DnD release schedule that’s integrated closely with the app.