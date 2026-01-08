Steamy new D&D novel flirts with the extremely popular Romantasy genre

Penguin Random House has announced a new Dungeons and Dragons novel, and it delves into a genre rarely touched by licensed fictions based on the tabletop RPG. C.L. Polk's The Feywild Job will be an all-out romantasy novel.

Romantasy, a romance/fantasy mashup popularized by BookTok and novels like A Court of Thorns and Roses. While many D&D campaigns feature characters that sigh, smooch, and do other things beginning with S, it's not something we've seen too often in official products. It's not clear whether The Feywild Job will feature the signature 'spicy' scenes that Romantasy has become famous for, but the plot synopsis does promise lots of longing, at least.

The Feywild Job follows Saeldian, who sounds like they've made a Warlock pact in exchange for ownership of their heart. They can never give their heart away, but this is "a deal that Saeldian is perfectly content with". After a bad breakup, they prefer to go it alone as a con artist and collector of casual hookups.

That's working out fine for them, until they sign up to steal a gem called 'The Kiss of Enduring Love' and return it to the Feywild. Their ex-partner, a "charming bard" named Kell, is part of the team.

"Forced to work together again, their adventure takes them from high-society parties to Feywild couple's therapy", the book synopsis says. "But as Saeldian and Kell rekindle their chemistry, they realize the gem is much more than a fey bauble, and their simple heist has summoned powerful enemies".

Author C.L. Polk won the World Fantasy Award with their debut novel, Witchmark, in 2019. They're also a Nebula award winner as of 2022. This is their first novelization for the Dungeons and Dragons universe, and it's set to release on June 30, 2026.

