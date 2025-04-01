In this puzzle powered new DnD adventure, the dungeon is also a Rubik’s Cube

An upcoming third-party Dungeons and Dragons adventure offers adventurers their greatest puzzle of all – a literal Rubik’s-style cube. Lazlo’s Cubed Crypt, a level-12 adventure from designer Nathan Doyle, begins crowdfunding on Backerkit on April 22.

The D&D adventure’s arch-villain is Lazlo the Lavish, a lich that, though once killed, is expected to return via his still-missing phylactery. When his crypt is discovered, your party of varying DnD classes attempts to explore it – only to become trapped in a demiplane of Lazlo’s making.

According to a press release shared by Doyle, this dungeon “defies conventional geometry and cannot be mapped with traditional logic”. Basically, the puzzle cube that comes with the adventure is the dungeon. DMs can apparently choose to let the players solve this cube themselves as part of the adventure, or they can provide it fully solved at appropriate story moments.

The visual style of the puzzle cube will be recognizable to any fan of DnD maps. Dyson Logos etched style of dungeon design has been adopted by many online map-makers and even official DnD books – now, Dyson has lent his design to Lazlo’s Cubed Crypt.

We’re admittedly a little intimidated by the look of this puzzle cube. Learning how to solve a Rubik’s Cube is already challenging, and this one lacks the benefit of clear, colored squares. Many D&D players have been floored by riddles designed for young children, so the black-and-white details on this cube may prove particularly frustrating. Fingers crossed that the adventure provides some helpful hints.

For more Dungeons and Dragons updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News. Or, if you want to start crafting a character that can take down Lazlo the Lavish, here's all you need to know about DnD races and DnD 2024 backgrounds. Plus, you can learn more about this adventure when the Backerkit page goes live.