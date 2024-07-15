DnD’s classic rival has a $309 bundle for just $18 right now

RuneQuest is a fantastic RPG, with an influential rules framework that’s since formed the basis for Call of Cthulhu, Elfquest, Ringworld, and countless others. After Dungeons and Dragons, it’s one of the most impactful fantasy TTRPGs, and whether you’ve always wanted to give it a try, or are only just hearing about it for the first time, the current Humble Bundle represents the perfect opportunity for you to get the game.

The RuneQuest Humble Bundle contains 18 books, giving you loads of material to lose yourself in along with your party of choice. This works out at just $1 (£0.79) per book – essentially the equivalent of all the best DnD books in one go at a 94% discount. That said, RuneQuest has a very different vibe from Dungeons and Dragons, with a distinctly bronze age culture rather than ren-faire fantasy – why not check it out before the One DnD release date?

For those who don’t know anything about RuneQuest, let us introduce you to it: set in Glorantha, a world where the gods are real, everyone can use magic, dragons roam the earth, and everything ties back to a fleshed-out history and mythology, Runequest immerses you in a more deeply developed setting than DnD.

There’s still plenty of room for creativity, but you’re acting within the confines of a more clearly defined world with distinct cultural norms that can be traced back to ancestors and the true history of the gods. It’s a fascinating universe to discover and lose yourself in.

Here’s everything included in the RuneQuest: Roleplaying in Glorantha Humble Bundle:

RuneQuest – Roleplaying Glorantha Gamemaster Screen Pack

Cults of RuneQuest: Mythology

Cults of RuneQuest: The Prosopaedia

Cults of RuneQuest: The Lightbringers

Cults of RuneQuest: The Earth Goddesses

The Smoking Ruin and Other Stories

The Pegasus Plateau and Other Stories

King of Sarter (Gloranthan fiction by Greg Stafford)

The Guide to Glorantha Volumes 1 & 2

RuneQuest – Roleplaying in Glorantha Core Rules

RuneQuest – Glorantha Bestiary

RuneQuest – Weapons & Equipment

RuneQuest – The Red Book of Magic

Argan Argar Atlas

RuneQuest Starter Set

The Glorantha Sourcebook

The RuneQuest Coloring Book

RuneQuest – Roleplaying in Glorantha Quickstart

As is the case with every Humble Bundle, you don’t just get loads of cool stuff, but also the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping raise money for charity. The particular bundle supports Code.org, an organization that works to increase participation in computer sciences at school and to increase women and other underrepresented groups in the field.

