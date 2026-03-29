DnD 5e gets a dose of Kaiju action with these supersized supplements

Dungeons and Dragons revels in larger-than-life adventures. One half of its name is quite literally one of the biggest creatures in the lore. The other half can get quite sizable as well when dealing with megadungeons. When it comes to these colossal clashes, D&D 5e is simply one of the best TTRPGs to do it. Still, there comes a time when a party needs more than Tarrasques to test their mettle.

And for fans of kaiju battlese, two expansions just joined together and formed a monstrous mashup for D&D 5e.

Heliana & Ryoko's Guide to Mythozoology is an omnibus of two monster-focused supplements fused into an enormous expansion. Forgotten Monsters and Forbidden Myths boast over 400 pages of brand new creatures, adventures, and even DnD classes. In addition to the original content, the creators have updated everything for 5e and 5.5e play.

Two words sold me on this mashup expansion: Kaiju Summons. Getting to use the most massive of the D&D races is simply awe-inspiring. Godlike power at your fingertips, and everyone for miles will see it happen. Even so, these primordial powerhouses have minds of their own. Take care not to become collateral to your own kaiju attack.

No kaiju expansion would be complete without its sci-fi counterpart: mecha battles. Mythozoology adds mechanics for mecha battles inspired by iconic anime. If you've ever wanted to face off against a dragon while controlling a magical suit of armor Magic Knight Rayearth style, this expansion's got you covered. You certainly can't accuse these creators of thinking small-scale.

With so much content to sift through, it's hard to discuss every single one in detail. If you'd like some hands-on experience with these books, the free playtest materials are available here. This one glimpse definitely got me excited about what's to come for my next D&D campaign.

You can back Heliana & Ryoko's Guide to Mythozoology on Kickstarter here.

Much like kaiju, the Wargamer Discord community grows larger everyday, and it's ready to welcome you to its ranks.