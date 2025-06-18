Get 15 epic books for DnD's Scarred Lands setting, just $1 each

While DnD features many flavors of adventure, the hero's journey remains a staple of many campaigns. So, why not bash together the dice rolls of DnD with the epic storytelling of ancient Greek mythology? The Scarred Lands 5th Edition RPG Bundle features 15 books inspired by the birthplace of philosophy, at a positively Olympian 88% discount.

The Scarred Lands, like many of the DnD settings that compete against the Forgotten Realms, offer more grit than typical fantasy fare. Scarred Lands takes place on Scarn, 150 years after an apocalyptic war between gods and titans left the world in ruins. Still, don't let those Greek inspirations fool you. The Scarred Lands doesn't just give generic sword-and-sandals locales, it's actually one of the best DnD settings.

The setting features a plethora of unique cultures and communities to explore. From the ghoulish city of Hollowfaust to the hedonistic bliss of Shelzar, there's no shortage of unique (and traumatizing) adventures for heroes. Scarn's unique takes on the typical DnD races are also fascinating, as they explore what these archetypes would be like in a nearly doomed world.

These species are evenly split down the middle by their allegiances during the war. The Divine Races hail from those who sided with the gods, while the Redeemed were those who broke the shackles of their Titan progenitors. Given the setting, don't expect the Divine and Redeemed to be holding hands. Unless those hands are ruthlessly separated from their owners.

Mechanically, the Scarred Lands has its roots in the d20 system. The setting was even compatible with OGL 3.5 and Pathfinder 1st Edition in its first iteration. The books featured in this Fanatical bundle have been reimagined for the modern era of DnD 5e, though, and suit it well - The Scarred Lands are a fantastic starting point for DnD players who want to get out of their Forgotten Realms comfort zone.

Here are some of our other favorite books from the Scarred Lands: 5th Edition RPG Bundle:

Blood Sea: The Crimson Abyss

Vigil Watch: Collected Volume

Gauntlet of Spiragos

The Wise and Wicked 2nd Edition

Yugman's Guide to Ghelspad Collected Volume

The Scarred Lands: 5th Edition RPG Bundle is only available until Monday, August 4, 2025. Sure, it's not 150 years of divine war, but it's plenty of time to grab this epic bundle.

