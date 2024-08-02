Try DnD’s best sci-fi rival with a $711 bundle, now just $40

Humble Bundle has been dishing out some real treats for tabletop gaming fans lately, and its new Starfinder bundle is no exception. For those not in the know, Starfinder is a sci-fi TTRPG that takes inspiration from the likes of Star Wars and Warhammer 40k, and is built on the framework of the mighty Pathfinder, which is itself based strongly on 3rd edition Dungeons and Dragons.

Starfinder is relatively new to the scene (first released in 2017), so we reckon quite a few people have yet to experience it. This bundle is the perfect gateway into its expansive world, as you’re getting 52 books at a 94% discount.

Those who’ve played it will tell you that it takes all your favorite things from the best Warhammer 40k games (e.g. gritty setting with space marines) with room for the fantastical vibes and creative thinking you’d find in the best DnD campaigns.

If you’re already a big fan of tabletop roleplaying games, and you’re wondering what to expect from Starfinder, read our guide on the difference between DnD and Pathfinder. If you understand Pathfinder, you’ll understand Starfinder, and essentially the biggest difference is that it works within a much more clearly established world.

In Starfinder’s case, that’s a galaxy filled with planets and peoples who have their own histories and cultures. There’s still a huge emphasis on solving problems your own way, you’re just working within more strongly defined parameters.

Usually, Humble Bundles are exclusively filled with digital copies of books and games, but the Starfinder Playtest Primer bundle is a very rare instance where you’re actually getting a physical product. While most of them are ebooks, you do also get the hardback edition of the Starfinder First Edition: Drift Crisis.

This book (which introduces a galaxy-spanning campaign about faster-than-light travel suddenly failing, throwing all of intergalactic civilization into chaos) usually costs $44.99 (£33.99) (more than the whole bundle!) but here the price works out as $0.77 (£0.60.) A bonkers bargain.

In addition to that, you’ve got enough one-shots, character creation guides, rulebooks, tile mats, and adventure scenarios to keep you and your favorite party of adventurers occupied for a very long time. It’s actually pretty handy that they’re mostly ebooks too, since who’s got the shelf space for the sudden addition of 51 new volumes? Not us.

Like all Humble Bundles, the Starfinder Playtest Primer bundle also helps to raise money for a good cause. In this instance, it’s Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization that strives to get more girls and young women involved in computer science.

If you like the sound of Starfinder, you might also like some of the recommendations in our list of the best space board games. If you haven’t already read it, you should also check out our DnD 2024 Player’s Handbook review (spoiler alert, we loved it).