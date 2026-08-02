It's the Season of the Witch in DnD 5e with this homebrew class

Dungeons and Dragons wouldn't be the same without magic. In the early days of wargames, combat on the tabletop were fairly grounded affairs focused on military history. It was a 14-page fantasy supplement for a little-known wargame Chainmail (1971) that eventually spawned the original D&D. Magic has taken on many forms in the years since, but there's one brand of magic I will always love.

This homebrew supplement is all about those witchy vibes.

Season of the Witch is a folk horror-themed supplement for Dungeons and Dragons with a heavy emphasis on witches. If you love spooky stories set in sleepy settler towns next to ominous forests, this book's got you covered. The star of the show is its addition to the roster of DnD classes, the fiendishly charming Witch. For this flavor of conjurer, the class is built all around charms.

Every caster has their little quirks I love in DnD, but I've always been a fan of knick-knack casters. That is to say, casters who pull power not from some deep well of energy or a thick book, but trinkets of magical power. The Witch class utilizes Charms as its core mechanic, a unique magical Reaction. As a fan of Constantine, I love the idea of just throwing random charms in the face of much stronger foes.

Also included in the supplement is Teeth in the Dark, a 4th-level adventure set in the village of Fairham during the Equinox. It's pure rural horror, and a fantastic way to (not) ease 4th-level players into more involved adventures. It is helpfully built for both 5e and 5.5e, so it should fit in at any table. And finally, the DnD races shall quiver under your presence with your brand new mobile chicken home.

Yes, it's a cottage with chicken legs, Baba Yaga style.

You can support Season of the Witch on Kickstarter here. If you're looking for something to tide you over until the next book from the DnD release schedule, this is an awesome get for the Halloween season.

In the meantime, come to our little coven for a spell over at the Wargamer Discord!