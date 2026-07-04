Bring loved ones into DnD with this upcoming family-friendly adventure

Dungeons and Dragons undoubtedly converted countless people to the world of tabletop RPGs. Ask any random tabletop fan what their first game was, it's most likely going to be D&D 5e. Even if the scene has gotten more diverse in its offerings, D&D remains among the most reliable introductions into the space for new players. But if you're still struggling to hook your family into D&D, this adventure may be the answer.

The Adventure Guide: Secrets of Enduril is a starter kit adventure for D&D 5e designed for first-timers. Whether that's young folks breaking into D&D or older parents who want to bond with their kids, the book is built for ease of entry. As a longtime sufferer of trying to get people into D&D, the barrier has always been the "homework," so to speak. Even getting folks to understand DnD classes, the very canvas of characters, is quite the pickle.

Secrets of Enduril takes on a "learn-as-you-go" approach to D&D 5e. Rather than info dumping, players instead learn their class, meet new DnD races, and uncover the narrative organically. It even offers a quick tutorial for the aspiring GM, giving them the basics of what they need to run their first adventure. It's a book that really shines a light on the collaborative process of D&D.

Character creation is streamlined, with players choosing between eight prebuilt characters and four species. They also get the choice of a pet early on, giving them their first taste of adoring an NPC. The adventure itself is split into easy-to-read chapters, with plenty of room for customization to your family.

As someone who got into D&D the hard way, books like these are something I would have loved when I was younger. I devour books, but tabletop rules went over my head without a guide. I hope that everyone who backs this book gets the wholesome family adventure they've dreamed of.

You can support The Adventure Guide: Secrets of Enduril on Kickstarter here.

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