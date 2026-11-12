Third-party D&D book stars a new class that's half-Warlock, half-Pokémon Trainer

EN World has shared a deep dive into a new D&D class in its upcoming magic-focused Advanced Fifth Edition book, Secrets of the Tome, and in essence it's a Warlock who's incredibly indecisive, or perhaps wants the chance to catch 'em all.

Just like the 5e Warlock class, the Pactweaver gains magical powers by negotiating with powerful entities and spirits, but rather than a permanent pact, their deals are far more fleeting. This makes them highly versatile - with the right preparation they can handle all sorts of different situations.

Secrets of the Tome has over 100 spirits, representing all kinds of things: elements, emotions, animals, ancestors, monsters, the seven deadly sins, and dreams. When a Pactweaver binds one, they add its spells to their spell list and gain other features as well (with stronger spirits there can be negative costs too).

From an outside perspective, this looks to be a way for a player to have a Warlock-like experience but with the flexibility and greater customization of a Wizard. From day to day you can have different spells memorized, based on the situations you're likely to encounter.

EN World provides three examples of spirits of different strengths. A lesser, earth spirit gives three spells (grease, mudhole, slow) and lets you ignore difficult terrain from sticky stuff. A greater, City spirit grants six spells and some street-savvy abilities, and the Arch spirit Mynozua, The Lady of Storms gives you nine spells and lets you zip about and blast people with lightning or send them flying with thunder when you land beside them.

There are also five subclasses launching with this class, some of which focus on summoning particular types of spirits, while others grant you more martial or rogueish abilities.

Secrets of the Tome hits Kickstarter on November 19, 2026. While this is the only brand new class in the book, it also offers seven new subclasses for various casters, including a storyteller bard, snake-oil salesman artificier, and lich-like wizard. Plus there are lots of new spells and magic items.

It's part of Level Up: Advanced 5th Edition, EN Publishing's standalone hack of 5e D&D, which adds lots of new options.

If you're interested in the upcoming book, let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.