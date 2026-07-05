Get foxy in D&D with this vulpine expansion for a JRPG-themed setting

D&D and JRPGs have more overlap than dungeons do with dragons. Epic heroes on a journey full of ups and downs and more memorable NPCs than you can skip dialogue through. So it's no wonder that Nat 19 used JRPGs as the basis for their setting, Somnus Domina. A mecha-fantasy wonderland heavily inspired by JRPGs, it has cultivated quite the fanbase.

Their latest offering is bound to make that fandom grow even more.

The Soul of Trickery is a D&D 5e splash book centered around Luxus, the foxlike goddess of honorable crime and trickery. The splash book contains 150 pages filled with new subclasses for all of the DnD classes, races and dozens of spells that fit the felonious fox goddess' MO. The blending of nature and tech here very much remind me of not just JRPGs, but surprisingly enough, League of Legends.

Nat 19 also provided a 33-page sampler which you can check out here. What I found most fun from the sampler are the bestial subraces for the DnD races introduced in Somnus Domina. Fittingly for the book's theme, the Kits'Adria, shapeshifting foxfolk, gain the Kitterkin subrace. These rare shapeshifters have a strong connection to the arcane, which manifests in magically disruptive ways.

It's obvious from once glance at the trailer, but the art is a definite highlight of The Soul of Trickery. The inexplicably attractive kemonomimi should clue you into what the artists wanted players to focus on. I love when a setting commits to an aesthetic, and Somnus Domina's is all about styling on your foes. If you're new to the setting, then The Soul of Trickery isn't a bad place to start.

You can support The Soul of Trickery for D&D 5e until August 1, 2026 on Backerkit here.

Every new setting needs new friends to play with, and that's exactly what you'll find over at the Wargamer Discord!