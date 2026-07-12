Experience DnD in a steampunk Victorian future with this classic setting

Dungeons and Dragons is home to countless settings nowadays. It comes with the territory when you're literally the most popular thing that has ever graced the tabletop since plates were invented. Of these settings, I've always loved the ones that really veer away from traditional fantasy. Good thing the realms are already forgotten, because I'd rather spend time suffering somewhere like Planescape.

And as far as fun settings go, nothing beats a good ol' steampunk adventure.

Space 1889: After is an alternate history themed around the Victorian vision of the future, published back in 1989 by Frank Chadwick. Think Jules Verne, H.G. Wells and Arthur Conan Doyle, and you've got a good idea of what this setting's all about. As the steampunk movement goes, well, "full steam", so too does the race for adventure. Now, it has been reimagined for modern times with D&D 5e compatibility.I absolutely adore seeing how DnD races change to fit such a distinct setting.

Instead of the usual elves and orcs, you get species such as Martians, Automatons and "Ogres". The third is particularly fun, because they're more like the Ogryn of Astra Militarum fame, humans twisted by strange science. DnD classes also change significantly in this world, as science rules over the vaguery of "magic." With over 50 classes and Archetypes, there's no shortage of options on who you want to be.

I've always had a soft spot for steampunk because it was my first introduction to alternative types of fantasy. It's far more connected to my idea of human history, while still eclectic enough to spark the imagination. Plus, who doesn't like being a gentleman with a jetpack? That's exactly the vibes that Space 1889 is going for.

If Space 1889 sounds like a smashing good time, then you can back the project on Kickstarter here.

If you're looking for some other gentlemen and ladies to explore the new worlds, the Wargamer Discord is a metropolitan choice.