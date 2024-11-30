You can start playing Dungeons and Dragons for just $10 this Black Friday

The Dungeons and Dragons community has a soft spot for the original fifth edition starter set that was released in 2014, but I personally think that 2022’s Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is a better introduction to the game. Don’t believe me? Well, thanks to a 50% discount, the starter kit is now just $10 on Amazon – so now’s the best time to find out if I’m right.

Starter sets are designed to teach people how to play Dungeons and Dragons. Basically, if you’re curious about D&D but have never tried it, this box contains everything you need to get started. That includes dice, a slimmer version of the core rules, pre-made characters, and a pre-written adventure for you to run. All you need to bring is friends (and maybe some pencils).

Even when it isn’t on sale, a starter set is still the most cost-effective way to join the fun. The 2024 Player’s Handbook, which contains the full, unabridged rules for the game, is significantly more expensive – even on the bargain-friendly Black Friday weekend, where it’s available with a measly 10% discount.

I’m particularly fond of the adventure found inside this kit. It’s short, lasting until level three, but it offers players a vibrant sandbox world to explore. Loveable Kobolds, grim ghost ships, and daunting dragons all help to create memorable adventures.

If you’d like to learn more before you invest your $10, check out my full Dragons of Stormwreck Isle review. Or, for more discount Dungeons and Dragons, keep an eye on our Black Friday board game deals guide.