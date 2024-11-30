We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

You can start playing Dungeons and Dragons for just $10 this Black Friday

Dungeons and Dragons’ most recent (and, frankly, best) starter set is 50% off for Black Friday, making it super cheap to learn how to play.

Dungeons and Dragons starter set, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle
Mollie Russell's Avatar

Published:

Dungeons and Dragons 

The Dungeons and Dragons community has a soft spot for the original fifth edition starter set that was released in 2014, but I personally think that 2022’s Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is a better introduction to the game. Don’t believe me? Well, thanks to a 50% discount, the starter kit is now just $10 on Amazon – so now’s the best time to find out if I’m right.

Starter sets are designed to teach people how to play Dungeons and Dragons. Basically, if you’re curious about D&D but have never tried it, this box contains everything you need to get started. That includes dice, a slimmer version of the core rules, pre-made characters, and a pre-written adventure for you to run. All you need to bring is friends (and maybe some pencils).

Dungeons and Dragons starter set, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

Even when it isn’t on sale, a starter set is still the most cost-effective way to join the fun. The 2024 Player’s Handbook, which contains the full, unabridged rules for the game, is significantly more expensive – even on the bargain-friendly Black Friday weekend, where it’s available with a measly 10% discount.

I’m particularly fond of the adventure found inside this kit. It’s short, lasting until level three, but it offers players a vibrant sandbox world to explore. Loveable Kobolds, grim ghost ships, and daunting dragons all help to create memorable adventures.

If you’d like to learn more before you invest your $10, check out my full Dragons of Stormwreck Isle review. Or, for more discount Dungeons and Dragons, keep an eye on our Black Friday board game deals guide.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)