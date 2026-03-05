Sorry D&D fans, but Tieflings actually kinda suck

Tieflings have, for years, been the clear winner of the D&D popularity contest. They've got a built-in edgy backstory. They have a quirky look you can customize to your heart's content. They're suitably alien-looking for a fantasy setting, but they're humanoid enough to be relatable and attractive. Roleplayers love a Tiefling. But power builders? Not so much.

Since the D&D 5.5e rules released, I've not built a single Tiefling character. Not one. When I'm choosing DnD classes, adding a Tiefling to the combo never seems strategically sound. For a species that's so well-loved, mechanically, the Tiefling is just so underwhelming.

Let's recap what a Tiefling can actually do. They get Darkvision, which is essential for dungeon crawls, but it's not the ability that moves anyone to choose a particular DnD race. They also know the Thaumaturgy cantrip - great for roleplay, for flavor, and for utility if you have a very generous DM. Otherwise, it's not very helpful.

The meat of the species is its Fiendish Legacy feature. Here, you choose whether your ancestors had Abyssal (demon), Infernal (devil), or Chthonic (yugoloth) ties. This influences your signature Tiefling look, but it also gives you resistance to a particular damage type and access to an extra cantrip. At level three and five, you'll pick up additional spells unique to your Fiendish Legacy.

Legacy Damage resistance Cantrip Level 3 spell Level 5 spell Abyssal Poison Poison Spray Ray of Sickness Hold Person Chthonic Necrotic Chill Touch False Life Ray of Enfeeblement Infernal Fire Fire Bolt Hellish Rebuke Darkness

A free damage resistance is nice, but again, it's not the kind of ability that a strategic character builder is gunning for. Plus, the Dragonborn lets you choose from five damage types rather than three, so it has the Tiefling beat for versatility. Plus, the Dragonborn gets a unique ranged attack, Darkvision, and literal wings by level five.

The Dragonborn doesn't have spells, though! In that case, the main mechanical reason to play a Tiefling is said spells - except they just aren't that good. None of them are explicitly bad, but they're not fantastic either.

Hellish Rebuke isn't on many class spell lists, so it seems like an appealing freebie. That is, until you remember that its damage doesn't scale, making it less interesting after early levels.

False Life is fine, but I can't name any campaign moments where it's saved my butt. Poison Spray, Ray of Sickness, Chill Touch, and Fire Bolt are all decent low-level damage dealers, but unless you're a Bard desperate for more initial damage output, they're usually not worth taking an entire species to obtain. Magic Initiate is right there.

Lastly come the level-five spells, the intended cherry on top of the Tiefling species. Hold Person is a disappointing pick here. Every full caster can already learn it, and half- or third-casters are less likely to have a spell save DC high enough to make it worthwhile. Plus, in the 5.5e rules, fewer monsters than ever have the humanoid type, so it's gotten way more situational.

Ray of Enfeeblement is admittedly cool, offering enemy disadvantage, and maybe even reduced incoming damage. It's a nice debuff to pick up if you don't already have access to the Warlock and Wizard spell list. However, the fact it requires concentration lowers it in my esteem slightly - this is a precious resource that many stronger spells will also be competing for.

That leaves Darkness, a useful area control spell that doesn't require you to have a high spell save DC. That makes it appealing to classes who want to dip into spellcasting without having to invest too much into their DnD stats. It does, however, still require concentration.

Would I use this? Absolutely! Would I say it's worth playing a Tiefling, and then waiting until level five to access this spell? Eh. A Rogue could benefit from an early Darkness dip, but the Warrior of Shadow Monk gets Darkness at level three.

In isolation, the Tiefling spell list is a solid C grade. That's not news, as many of these spells came directly from the Standard Tiefling (and its many, many variants) in the 2014 rules. The difference there was that each Tiefling offered crucial ability score increases. That sweetened the pot significantly.

The species is absolutely weaker for the (in general, positive) changes to species. Additionally, it looks much worse when we compare it with the other species that offers a free spell list.

Like the Tiefling, the Elf is split into three Lineages. Like the Tiefling, they have Darkvision. Unlike the Tiefling, they also get advantage on saving throws against charmed, proficiency in three extra skills, and four-hour long rests. Oh, and their spell lists are better.

Lineage Level 1 ability Cantrip Level 3 spell Level 5 spell Drow 120ft Darkivsion Dancing Lights Faerie Fire Darkness High Elf Free Wizard cantrip that can be swapped every long rest Prestidigitation Detect Magic Misty Step Wood Elf 35ft speed Druidcraft Longstrider Pass Without Trace

There's Darkness again, but this time it comes with Faerie Fire, Dancing Lights, and extended Darkvision. A High Elf has their pick of Wizard cantrips, so they can not only learn but swap between many of the options offered to Tieflings. Plus, Detect Magic and Misty Steps are must-have spells for most parties. Lastly, there's the High Elf, whose speed, Longstrider, and Pass Without Trace feel specially built for scouting classes with limited magic access.

The Tiefling struggles to put up a fight in the face of the mighty Elf. They're also, arguably, easily replaced by the Dragonborn. Over and over, I find myself overlooking D&D's darling class.

If you're still set on building one (that's fine, we ain't the boss of you) then check out our complete DnD Tiefling 5e race guide for all the key subraces, traits, and classes to consider. Oh, and if you have Thoughts and Feelings about Tieflings, or any other species in D&D 5.5e species, come share 'em in the Wargamer Discord. Like Tieflings, we're always horny for D&D.