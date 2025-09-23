Grab a dragon's hoard of 3D printer DnD minis for just $25

Humble Bundle is back with another banger of a deal for Dungeons and Dragons DMs. This time, you can pick up 96 3D-printable "tabletop essentials" - that means all sorts of basic terrain and play accessories. With a $25 price tag, you're getting a 97% discount on $842 worth of miniatures. The bundle is on sale until October 9.

Each 3D printer file was designed by Hayland Terrain, and most would look at home in your typical Medieval fantasy setting. There are crops and troughs to create farmlands, coffins and traps for ancient crypts, and everything from shop counters to potted trees for an urban scene.

The bundle also offers bigger set pieces, such as bridges, a Dwarven church, and an Elven Shrine. The bundle covers the small, too, with tiny bottles and plates of food ready to print.

You'll find a handful of character minis in this set, too. The messenger dog is a niche choice, but an adorable one. For something more traditional, look to the many Orc miniatures available.

Dive deep enough into this grab bag of files, and you'll also find some generic table accessories for your D&D game. That includes dice displays, a dice tower, and a spell slot tracker - all shaped like the meeples you'd expect to see in the world's best board games. There are even two skirmish game rulebooks thrown in, in case you didn't fancy another fifth edition campaign.

What would you consider an essential tabletop accessory? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord. Or, for more 5e tools, here's our complete guides to DnD classes and DnD races.