DnD meets Frankenstein in this gothic horror adventure for 5e

Many call Dungeons and Dragons the grandfather of tabletop RPGs, with its influence on the medium spanning multiple generations. And yet DnD itself is so clearly a work influenced by so many other stories. The storytelling of DnD comes courtesy of the centuries of stories behind it. It's only natural these same stories inspire campaigns to this day. This upcoming adventure book for 5e inspired by Frankenstein is the perfect example.

The Body in the Mage Tower by Midnight Tower is a gothic horror adventure for DnD 5e inspired by Mary Shelley's magnum opus. The eccentric Dr. Ivan Mortenberg requests aid from old adventurer friends, only for the group to find him dead in his laboratory. The party must now solve the mystery of that night, all the while stalked by a mysterious creature. If you're looking for a classic experience outside of the usual DnD release schedule, this is a good grab.

The Midnight Tower duo have mastered the art of the DnD 5e adventure. They draw upon two decades of tabletop experience and a deep well of knowledge on classic literature. Everything you would want and expect out of a Frankenstein-themed adventure is here, alongside a plethora of quality-of-life inclusions. Don't have time to fiddle with DnD classes for a Halloween one-shot? This book comes with six premade characters so you can play right away.

Can't play face-to-face? There's a free VTT pack that comes with tokens, maps and all the other virtual goodies you need to run your game. That's on top of the high-quality adventure set in the fleshed out pit of Coppertown, populated by new NPCs and monsters. Some of them may even turn out to be both, if you get your sleuthing right.

Oh, and to be clear, it's Mortenberg's monster (I had to fit in the bit somewhere).

You can check out The Body in the Mage Tower for DnD 5e on Kickstarter here.

If you want to discuss DnD homebrew with likeminded folk, the Wargamer Discord is plenty chatty.