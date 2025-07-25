Critical Role's second Amazon DnD series, The Mighty Nein, debuts in November

Critical Role announced the release date of its second Amazon Video series, The Mighty Nein, at San Diego Comic Con on July 25. The new D&D show takes place in the same setting as previous hit show The Legend of Vox Machina, but it features a new cast of characters on a different continent with a very different story to tell. The Mighty Nein season one will premiere on November 19 on Amazon.

The Mighty Nein will follow the adventuring party of the same name (though, in the trailer below, they're calling themselves The Sensual Seven). This gang isn't your traditional band of heroes, but they'll need to learn to work together when a world-ending relic called The Beacon threatens to, you guessed it, end the world.

While these are new characters, they're voiced by the returning stars of Critical Role. Sam Riegel appears as the roguish goblin Nott The Brave, while Taliesin Jaffe voices the carnival tarot reader Mollymauk Tealeaf. Marisha Ray returns as Beuregard Lionett, a monk of the Cobalt Soul order (which seems to play its own part in the upcoming Vox Machina season four).

Meanwhile, we'll see Liam O'Brien as the wizard Caleb Widogast, Travis Willingham as shipwrecked half-orc Fjord Stone, and Laura Bailey as the cheeky Jester Lavorre. Ashley Johnson's barbarian Yasha Nydoorin, who isn't featured in the new teaser trailer, brings the party's number up to seven. That's not including The Traveler, an invisible god that Jester brings up a lot. Dungeon Master Matt Mercer will undoubtedly be lending his voice to the show as usual.

The core cast will be backed up by well-known guest stars. The revealed special guests are Auli'i Cravalho, Alan Cumming, Robbie Daymond, Jonathan Frakes, Rahul Kohli, Tim McGraw, Anika Noni Rose, Mark Strong, and Ming-Na Wen. Episodes will apparently be longer than Vox Machina's, airing around the 45 minutes to one hour mark.

