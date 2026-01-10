This romantic D&D mystery-adventure is perfect for Valentine's Day

Roleplaying in Dungeons and Dragons manifests comes in many flavors, but one of the hardest to pull off is romance. The language of love differs for each person, plus the pressure of sharing such an intimate part of your psyche. It may be easy to play the ever-lecherous bard jokingly, but it's tougher when that same bard falls head over heels. Still, it's lovely to see creators showcase their charming takes on campaign courtships, and this adventure is all about romance.

The Missing Lover is a Valentine's Day-themed adventure for the hopeless romantics in your group. The module comes with 30 pages of illustrations, maps, statblocks, magic items, minigames, and a story all centered on love. It's designed for 4th level play, for three to six players. What makes The Missing Lover stand out from other D&D books is its focus on emotional storytelling and player choice.

While I've waxed on before about the lack of roleplay in D&D adventures outside of combat, I always knew it was possible. I have the homebrews to prove that roleplay within the 5e system can still be compelling. That said, it's always a treat when third-party creators actually create adventures that support out-of-combat roleplay.

Despite D&D's wargame roots, a creator with the right philosophy and design sense can make something truly special. With over 50 hours of playtesting on an intriguing premise about lost love, it's the kind of adventure I would love to see more of in the D&D space. Bonus points to the folks over at Collaborative Storyteller, the creative force behind this adventure, for keeping all of its assets lovingly human-made. The Missing Lover is a great way to get new players acclimated to the roleplaying aspect of the most iconic RPG.

The Missing Lover Kickstarter campaign ends on January 28, 2026.

