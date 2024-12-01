One of DnD’s best books in years is half price for Black Friday

Wizards of the Coast has published a lot of new DnD adventure, setting, and anthology books since 5th edition took flight in 2014 – but The Wild Beyond the Witchlight‘s unhinged adventure into the twisted fairy tales of the Feywild stands out from the crowd. It’s a unique, unmissable D&D campaign, and Amazon’s discounted it 50% to $24.99 – the best price in a year – so this is an ideal time to scoop it up.

One problem with a lot of DnD books is that they cost a lot of money, and you might not be sure when or how they’ll fit into your existing, long-running campaign. The Wild Beyond The Witchlight solves this neatly with its dimension-bending setting; your journey into the Plane of Faerie always starts in the bewildering yet delightful Witchlight Carnival, but the Carnival can magically travel to any world on the Material Plane.

The colorful tents simply appear in your party’s world, they foolishly wander in to see what all the hullaballoo is about, and off you go. The carnival itself is strange enough (attractions include snail racing, a Gnome poetry contest, and sugar-glazed button mushrooms to snack on) but things only get weirder from there.

Before you know it, you’ll be deep in the Feywild, DnD‘s deeply unsettling faerie plane of existence, on a completely bizarre quest that’s absolutely a dungeoneering variation on Alice in Wonderland – but so much more besides.

Besides this stonking great adventure, Witchlight also adds two new DnD races to the game’s list of playable species, both originating in the Feywild: the diminutive fairy and the Harengon, long-eared rabbitfolk. It’s a feature-packed book that no DnD player should miss out on.

And if you’re worried that these old books are going on sale because the new core rules are making them obsolete, don’t panic – they’re not! The new 2024 Player’s Handbook, with its fully updated versions of all the DnD classes, is indeed out – but all 5e books, including this one, remain fully compatible with the new rules, according to Wizards of the Coast.

In fact, a bunch of other 5e sourcebooks are also on sale for Black Friday, as well as the new 2024 edition Player’s Handbook! Find full details in our list of top Black Friday board game deals, and grab yours at a discount.