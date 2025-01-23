DnD meets Arc Survival Evolved in new dino-hunting expansion

Sure, you can fight against dinosaurs in Dungeons and Dragons already, and that is admittedly pretty cool – but there are only enough different dinosaurs in the Monster Manual to make them an occasional treat, or the focus of a single adventure. If you have a far larger appetite for thunder lizards, then the upcoming supplement ‘A Time Traveler’s Guide to Dinosaurs’ might be exactly what you’re looking for.

‘A Time Traveler’s Guide to Dinosaur Hunting’ is a two-book RPG supplement compatible with DnD 5e and DnD 2024, created by artist and game designer Darryl Jones. Jones proclaims “I love dinosaurs, my kids love dinosaurs, everyone loves dinosaurs!” in the Kickstarter for the project. We agree, Darryl, and we’re glad someone has finally said it.

Of course, we all love dinosaurs in different ways. If you’re a big fan of scientific accuracy, you’re in luck. The Dinosaur Hunting Bestiary contains 300 dinosaurs, prehistoric beasts, and made up DnD monsters.

According to the project’s Kickstarter page, a paleontologist has been consulted on the project, and the bestiary entries “provide notes on the life and behavior of many of the dinosaurs, at least as much as science has revealed at the time of publication”.

Meanwhile, the other book – the Time Traveler’s Guide to Dinosaur Hunting – promises dimension-hopping, time-travelling adventurers that approach dinosaurs the same way a Saturday morning cartoon would. It contains twelve adventures, each set on a different (dinosaur focused) plane, with themes including “high fantasy, cyberpunk, and eldritch horror”.

So as well as all those meticulously researched, scientifically accurate dinos, expect to face off against T-rexes chromed out with cyberware, and raptors mind-controlled by Illithids.

There are loads of character options, too. The book adds three new DnD classes: the Cyborg, who can upgrade themselves with cybernetics; the psionic Shard Mystic; and the dinosaur-taming Beastkin.

There are expanded rules for dinosaur mounts, naturally – and if you want to be a dinosaur, then you should check out the book’s new DnD race, the Durroke.

The Time Traveler’s Guide to Dinosaurs is currently live on Kickstarter. You can get the two books as PDFs for $59, with extra files to use in virtual tabletops for $99, or as hardbacks for $119 (plus shipping). Extra deluxe versions with more accessories are also available if that’s your thing. The campaign runs until February 13 at 8.59pm PST / 11.59pm EST (4.59am GMT on February 14).

With the Monster Manual so close on the DnD release schedule, you might hesitate before investing in another big bestiary. Wizards of the Coast has shown off a bunch of interesting new monsters for the monster manual – but it’s not going to be quite as packed with dinosaurs as the Time Traveler’s Guide to Dinosaur Hunting.

If you happen to have a collection of toy dinosaurs and want an excuse to push them around the tabletop while you make ‘Raaaagh!’ noises, why not check out the free, ultra-indie wargame Din-o’-war?