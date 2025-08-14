Join iconic DnD interviewer Todd Kenreck for a live Discord AMA in September

Todd Kenreck, iconic interviewer of Dungeons and Dragons creators and ex-Wizards of the Coast employee, will join Wargamer for a live Discord AMA on September 4. Join us at 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET / 08:30 PT) for a deep dive into Todd's stellar YouTube work and what it was like to be part of the D&D team.

This intimate Q&A will take place in the Wargamer Discord, so click that link to sign up as a member if you'd like to take part. Expect a fast-paced, fan-led AMA that can cover all things D&D, Daggerheart, and beyond.

If you aren't familiar with Todd Kenreck's name, you'll definitely have seen his face. He began producing official video content for D&D in 2014, and up until 2024, he played a major role in the video marketing of the tabletop RPG. Todd was the face of Wizards' YouTube videos, interviewing the top designers about the latest DnD books and hosting live shows for special crossovers with Lego and Baldur's Gate 3.

Kenreck departed from Wizards of the Coast earlier this year, but he's continued to be a prominent face in the TTRPG community. Recently, he's interviewed major D&D actual play stars like Critical Role and Legends of Avantris on his YouTube channel. He's also reunited with some of his former Wizards pals, interviewing Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins about their future plans for Daggerheart.

No doubt Kenreck has exciting plans for his YouTube channel. If you have questions about his career, RPGs in general, or just what DnD classes and DnD races are his favorites, join us on September 4. Don't forget the time and place: 4:30pm to 5:30pm BST in our Wargamer Discord. See you there!