The new DnD tools and 2024 crafting rules, explained

The 2024 Player’s Handbook gives DnD tools and equipment a specific purpose, and that means providing crafting rules to match. These new DnD crafting rules have been teased by Wizards of the Coast multiple times, but few concrete details were revealed in marketing.

However, while Wizards were busy revealing the details for DnD classes and DnD races, they also sent us a copy of the Player’s Handbook, and we recently finished a thorough readthrough. That means we can tell you how One DnD crafting and tools work – and to be honest, it’s not all that complicated.

DnD 2024 crafting rules

The new crafting rules are fairly similar to those found in the fifth edition DnD book, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything. Just as before, crafting an object requires you to have the appropriate tools, as well as raw materials worth half its buying cost (rounded down).

However, the time you need to craft an item is now calculated differently. In the 2024 Player’s Handbook, the number of days you need to craft an item equals its purchase price divided by 10 (round fractions up). These days don’t need to occur one after the other, and multiple characters can work on the project to shorten this crafting time – simply divide the time remaining by the number of people working on the item.

Crafting potions of healing and spell scrolls

Another new addition to the rules is the ability to craft healing potions and spell scrolls. The first of these requires a Herbalism Kit, 25 GP of raw material, and a single day to craft (eight hours of work, technically).

Spell scrolls are a little more complex. The time and money it takes depends on the level of the spell you want to inscribe on the scroll:

Spell level Time Cost Cantrip One day 15 GP 1 One day 25 GP 2 Three days 100 GP 3 Five days 150 GP 4 10 days 1,000 GP 5 25 days 1,500 GP 6 40 days 10,000 GP 7 50 days 12,500 GP 8 60 days 15,000 GP 9 120 days 50,000 GP

DnD tools 2024

Every DnD tool now comes with three features. Firstly, it has an associated ability score that’s applied when making checks with the tool. Secondly, it has a list of specific things you can do if you take the ‘utilize’ action with these tools. And lastly, all tools come with a list of equipment you can craft.

As always, being proficient in a tool means you can add your proficiency bonus to checks made with that tool. Additionally, if you have proficiency in a DnD skill that’s needed for the check, you also get advantage on the roll.

Here are the tools available in the 2024 Player’s Handbook:

Alchemist’s Supplies

Value 50 GP Ability Intelligence Utilize Identify a substance (DC 15) or start a fire (DC 15) Craft Acid, Alchemist’s Fire, Component Pouch, Oil, Paper, Perfume

Brewer’s Supplies

Value 20 GP Ability Intelligence Utilize Detect poisoned drink (DC 15) or identify alcohol (DC 10) Craft Antitoxin

Calligrapher’s Supplies

Value 10 GP Ability Dexterity Utilize Write text that’s guarded against forgery (DC 15) Craft Ink, spell scroll

Carpenter’s Tools

Value 8 GP Ability Strength Utilize Seal or open a door or container (DC 20) Craft Club, greatclub, quarterstaff, barrel, chest, ladder, pole, portable ram, torch

Cartographer’s Tools

Value 15 GP Ability Wisdom Utilize Create a map of a small area (DC 15) Craft Map

Cobbler’s Tools

Value 5 GP Ability Dexterity Utilize Modify footwear to give advantage on the wearer’s next Acrobatics check (DC 10) Craft Climber’s kit

Cook’s Utensils

Value 1 GP Ability Wisdom Utilize Improve food’s flavor (DC 10) or detect spoiled or poisoned food (DC 15) Craft Rations

Disguise Kit

Value 25 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Apply makeup (DC 10) Craft Costume

Forgery Kit

Value 15 GP Ability Dexterity Utilize Mimic 10 or fewer words in someone else’s handwriting (DC 15) or copy a wax seal (DC 20) Craft –

Gaming set

Dice

Value 1 SP Ability Wisdom Utilize Learn whether someone is cheating (DC 10) or win a game (DC 20) Craft –

Dragonchess

Value 1 GP Ability Wisdom Utilize Learn whether someone is cheating (DC 10) or win a game (DC 20) Craft –

Playing cards

Value 5 SP Ability Wisdom Utilize Learn whether someone is cheating (DC 10) or win a game (DC 20) Craft –

Three-dragon ante

Value 1 GP Ability Wisdom Utilize Learn whether someone is cheating (DC 10) or win a game (DC 20) Craft –

Glassblower’s Tools

Value 30 GP Ability Intelligence Utilize Learn what a glass object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15) Craft Glass bottle, magnifying glass, spyglass, vial

Herbalism Kit

Value 5 GP Ability Intelligence Utilize Identify a plant (DC 10) Craft Antitoxin, Candle, Healer’s Kit, Potion of Healing

Jeweler’s Tools

Value 25 GP Ability Intelligence Utilize Learn a gem’s value (DC 15) Craft Arcane focus, holy symbol

Leatherworker’s Tools

Value 5 GP Ability Dexterity Utilize Add a design to a leather item (DC 10) Craft Sling, whip, hide armor, leather armor, studded leather armor, backpack, crossbow bolt case, map or scroll case, parchment, pouch, quiver, waterskin

Mason’s Tools

Value 10 GP Ability Strength Utilize Chisel a symbol or hole in stone (DC 10) Craft Block and tackle

Musical Instrument

Bagpipes

Value 30 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Drum

Value 6 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Dulcimer

Value 25 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Flute

Value 2 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Horn

Value 3 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Lute

Value 35 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Lyre

Value 30 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Pan Flute

Value 12 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Shawm

Value 2 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Viol

Value 30 GP Ability Charisma Utilize Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15) Craft –

Navigator’s Tools

Value 25 GP Ability Wisdom Utilize Plot a course (DC 10) or determine position by stargazing (DC 15) Craft –

Painter’s Supplies

Value 10 GP Ability Wisdom Utilize Paint a recognizable image of something you’ve seen (DC 10) Craft Druidic Focus, Holy Symbol

Poisoner’s Kit

Value 50 GP Ability Intelligence Utilize Detect a poisoned object (DC 10) Craft Basic poison

Potter’s Tools

Value 10 GP Ability Intelligence Utilize Learn what a ceramic object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15) Craft Jug, lamp

Smith’s Tools

Value 20 GP Ability Strength Utilize Open a door or container (DC 20) Craft Any melee weapon (except club, greatclub, quarterstaff, and whip), medium armor (except hide), heavy armor, ball bearings, bucket, caltrops, chain, crowbar, firearm bullets, grappling hook, iron pot, iron spikes, sling bullets

Tinker’s Tools

Value 50 GP Ability Dexterity Utilize Create a Tiny item made of scrap, which falls apart in one minute (DC 20) Craft Musket, pistol, bell, bullseye lantern, flask, hooded lantern, hunting trap, lock, manacles, mirror, shovel, signal whistle, tinderbox

Thieves’ Tools

Value 25 GP Ability Dexterity Utilize Pick a lock (DC 15) or disarm a trap (DC 15) Craft –

Weaver’s Tools

Value 1 GP Ability Dexterity Utilize Mend clothing (DC 10) or sew a Tiny design (DC 10) Craft Padded armor, basket, bedroll, blanket, fine clothes, net, robe, rope, sack, string, tent, traveler’s clothes

Woodcarver’s Tools

Value 1 GP Ability Dexterity Utilize Carve a pattern in wood (DC 10) Craft Club, greatstaff, quarterstaff, ranged weapons (except pistol, musket, and sling), arcane focus, arrows, bolts, Druidic focus, ink pen, needles

For more on the new rules, here’s our 2024 Player’s Handbook review. We can also tell you how DnD 2024 backgrounds and DnD 2024 feats differ from those found in the 2014 rulebooks.