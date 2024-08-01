The new DnD tools and 2024 crafting rules, explained

The 2024 Player’s Handbook gives DnD tools and equipment a specific purpose, and that means providing crafting rules to match. These new DnD crafting rules have been teased by Wizards of the Coast multiple times, but few concrete details were revealed in marketing.
However, while Wizards were busy revealing the details for DnD classes and DnD races, they also sent us a copy of the Player’s Handbook, and we recently finished a thorough readthrough. That means we can tell you how One DnD crafting and tools work – and to be honest, it’s not all that complicated.
DnD 2024 crafting rules
The new crafting rules are fairly similar to those found in the fifth edition DnD book, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything. Just as before, crafting an object requires you to have the appropriate tools, as well as raw materials worth half its buying cost (rounded down).
However, the time you need to craft an item is now calculated differently. In the 2024 Player’s Handbook, the number of days you need to craft an item equals its purchase price divided by 10 (round fractions up). These days don’t need to occur one after the other, and multiple characters can work on the project to shorten this crafting time – simply divide the time remaining by the number of people working on the item.
Crafting potions of healing and spell scrolls
Another new addition to the rules is the ability to craft healing potions and spell scrolls. The first of these requires a Herbalism Kit, 25 GP of raw material, and a single day to craft (eight hours of work, technically).
Spell scrolls are a little more complex. The time and money it takes depends on the level of the spell you want to inscribe on the scroll:
|Spell level
|Time
|Cost
|Cantrip
|One day
|15 GP
|1
|One day
|25 GP
|2
|Three days
|100 GP
|3
|Five days
|150 GP
|4
|10 days
|1,000 GP
|5
|25 days
|1,500 GP
|6
|40 days
|10,000 GP
|7
|50 days
|12,500 GP
|8
|60 days
|15,000 GP
|9
|120 days
|50,000 GP
DnD tools 2024
Every DnD tool now comes with three features. Firstly, it has an associated ability score that’s applied when making checks with the tool. Secondly, it has a list of specific things you can do if you take the ‘utilize’ action with these tools. And lastly, all tools come with a list of equipment you can craft.
As always, being proficient in a tool means you can add your proficiency bonus to checks made with that tool. Additionally, if you have proficiency in a DnD skill that’s needed for the check, you also get advantage on the roll.
Here are the tools available in the 2024 Player’s Handbook:
Alchemist’s Supplies
|
|
|Value
|50 GP
|Ability
|Intelligence
|Utilize
|Identify a substance (DC 15) or start a fire (DC 15)
|Craft
|Acid, Alchemist’s Fire, Component Pouch, Oil, Paper, Perfume
Brewer’s Supplies
|
|
|Value
|20 GP
|Ability
|Intelligence
|Utilize
|Detect poisoned drink (DC 15) or identify alcohol (DC 10)
|Craft
|Antitoxin
Calligrapher’s Supplies
|
|
|Value
|10 GP
|Ability
|Dexterity
|Utilize
|Write text that’s guarded against forgery (DC 15)
|Craft
|Ink, spell scroll
Carpenter’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|8 GP
|Ability
|Strength
|Utilize
|Seal or open a door or container (DC 20)
|Craft
|Club, greatclub, quarterstaff, barrel, chest, ladder, pole, portable ram, torch
Cartographer’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|15 GP
|Ability
|Wisdom
|Utilize
|Create a map of a small area (DC 15)
|Craft
|Map
Cobbler’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|5 GP
|Ability
|Dexterity
|Utilize
|Modify footwear to give advantage on the wearer’s next Acrobatics check (DC 10)
|Craft
|Climber’s kit
Cook’s Utensils
|
|
|Value
|1 GP
|Ability
|Wisdom
|Utilize
|Improve food’s flavor (DC 10) or detect spoiled or poisoned food (DC 15)
|Craft
|Rations
Disguise Kit
|
|
|Value
|25 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Apply makeup (DC 10)
|Craft
|Costume
Forgery Kit
|
|
|Value
|15 GP
|Ability
|Dexterity
|Utilize
|Mimic 10 or fewer words in someone else’s handwriting (DC 15) or copy a wax seal (DC 20)
|Craft
|–
Gaming set
Dice
|
|
|Value
|1 SP
|Ability
|Wisdom
|Utilize
|Learn whether someone is cheating (DC 10) or win a game (DC 20)
|Craft
|–
Dragonchess
|
|
|Value
|1 GP
|Ability
|Wisdom
|Utilize
|Learn whether someone is cheating (DC 10) or win a game (DC 20)
|Craft
|–
Playing cards
|
|
|Value
|5 SP
|Ability
|Wisdom
|Utilize
|Learn whether someone is cheating (DC 10) or win a game (DC 20)
|Craft
|–
Three-dragon ante
|
|
|Value
|1 GP
|Ability
|Wisdom
|Utilize
|Learn whether someone is cheating (DC 10) or win a game (DC 20)
|Craft
|–
Glassblower’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|30 GP
|Ability
|Intelligence
|Utilize
|Learn what a glass object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15)
|Craft
|Glass bottle, magnifying glass, spyglass, vial
Herbalism Kit
|
|
|Value
|5 GP
|Ability
|Intelligence
|Utilize
|Identify a plant (DC 10)
|Craft
|Antitoxin, Candle, Healer’s Kit, Potion of Healing
Jeweler’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|25 GP
|Ability
|Intelligence
|Utilize
|Learn a gem’s value (DC 15)
|Craft
|Arcane focus, holy symbol
Leatherworker’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|5 GP
|Ability
|Dexterity
|Utilize
|Add a design to a leather item (DC 10)
|Craft
|Sling, whip, hide armor, leather armor, studded leather armor, backpack, crossbow bolt case, map or scroll case, parchment, pouch, quiver, waterskin
Mason’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|10 GP
|Ability
|Strength
|Utilize
|Chisel a symbol or hole in stone (DC 10)
|Craft
|Block and tackle
Musical Instrument
Bagpipes
|
|
|Value
|30 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Drum
|
|
|Value
|6 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Dulcimer
|
|
|Value
|25 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Flute
|
|
|Value
|2 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Horn
|
|
|Value
|3 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Lute
|
|
|Value
|35 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Lyre
|
|
|Value
|30 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Pan Flute
|
|
|Value
|12 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Shawm
|
|
|Value
|2 GP
|Ability
| Charisma
|Utilize
| Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Viol
|
|
|Value
|30 GP
|Ability
|Charisma
|Utilize
|Play a known tune (DC 10) or improvise a song (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Navigator’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|25 GP
|Ability
|Wisdom
|Utilize
|Plot a course (DC 10) or determine position by stargazing (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Painter’s Supplies
|
|
|Value
|10 GP
|Ability
|Wisdom
|Utilize
|Paint a recognizable image of something you’ve seen (DC 10)
|Craft
|Druidic Focus, Holy Symbol
Poisoner’s Kit
|
|
|Value
|50 GP
|Ability
|Intelligence
|Utilize
|Detect a poisoned object (DC 10)
|Craft
|Basic poison
Potter’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|10 GP
|Ability
|Intelligence
|Utilize
|Learn what a ceramic object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15)
|Craft
|Jug, lamp
Smith’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|20 GP
|Ability
|Strength
|Utilize
|Open a door or container (DC 20)
|Craft
|Any melee weapon (except club, greatclub, quarterstaff, and whip), medium armor (except hide), heavy armor, ball bearings, bucket, caltrops, chain, crowbar, firearm bullets, grappling hook, iron pot, iron spikes, sling bullets
Tinker’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|50 GP
|Ability
|Dexterity
|Utilize
|Create a Tiny item made of scrap, which falls apart in one minute (DC 20)
|Craft
|Musket, pistol, bell, bullseye lantern, flask, hooded lantern, hunting trap, lock, manacles, mirror, shovel, signal whistle, tinderbox
Thieves’ Tools
|
|
|Value
|25 GP
|Ability
|Dexterity
|Utilize
|Pick a lock (DC 15) or disarm a trap (DC 15)
|Craft
|–
Weaver’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|1 GP
|Ability
|Dexterity
|Utilize
|Mend clothing (DC 10) or sew a Tiny design (DC 10)
|Craft
|Padded armor, basket, bedroll, blanket, fine clothes, net, robe, rope, sack, string, tent, traveler’s clothes
Woodcarver’s Tools
|
|
|Value
|1 GP
|Ability
|Dexterity
|Utilize
|Carve a pattern in wood (DC 10)
|Craft
|Club, greatstaff, quarterstaff, ranged weapons (except pistol, musket, and sling), arcane focus, arrows, bolts, Druidic focus, ink pen, needles
