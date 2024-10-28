We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

DnD: add massive, awful tooth fairy to your game with a spooky Halloween book

This DnD book releasing for Halloween features lots of spooky monsters and magic, including a ginormous tooth fairy that could beat you up.

A DnD monster - a hulking tooth fairy with a a tooth club
Could your Dungeons and Dragons game use a giant evil Tooth Fairy who can club your pearly whites right out of your mouth? We’re a fan of this reinterpretation of the character, as homebrew content creator Green Goblet Gaming has turned a dainty little fey into a hulking monstrosity.

This DnD monster, part of the group’s upcoming Halloween product Night of the Drac-o-lantern, has a special ability, delightfully named ‘tooth lust’ that only works on creatures with teeth. After it strikes you with its massive tooth-shaped mace, it can deal extra damage, cause you to gain a level of exhaustion, and steal one of your teeth. Hope you roll well on those saves!

According to lore shared by the creators, these creatures stalk sleeping villagers at night, stealing a little bit of their life essence along with their teeth, and using them in bizarre rituals. But don’t worry: if you slay one, all the teeth in its collection are magically returned to their owners, so your PCs can restore their lovely full smiles.

Green Goblet Games says this is one of dozens of new monsters in its spooky compendium, planned for release on October 30, 2024, just before Halloween.

DnD stat block for a monster called the plumpkin

Other critters they’ve shared include a Gummy Bat that sticks to its enemies, and a Plumpkin (a shapeshifting demon with a cat’s body and a pumpkin for a head.)

The 50-page compendium is available to preorder now at a discount from Green Goblet Games’ Patreon store. It doesn’t just have monsters, but also new Halloween-themed spells and DnD magic items, as well as a spooky one-shot which seems to have something to do with the Fey and Shadow realms merging.

It also boasts of “a brand new rogue-like game mode for faster-paced, randomized runs”.

