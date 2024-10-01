DnD’s 2024 DM’s Guide debuts tracking sheets for absolutely everything

Dungeons and Dragons has revealed a new feature of its upcoming 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide – tracking sheets to help you manage every inch of your campaign. In an official livestream from October 1, game designer Chris Perkins explains that “these sheets are designed to help you keep track of important information in your game”. This includes key NPCs, settlements, the new Bastion mechanics, magic items, character backstories, and more.

Perkins’ personal favorite is apparently the session planner sheet, which can be used to detail “key beats and character notes” ahead of a game. “I think these sheets are compelling, and I think DMs will want to use them – or create their own versions of them.” Perkins is so confident in the fanbase’ love of handouts, he predicts the tracking sheets will be a majorly popular feature of the new ‘One DnD’ DMG.

In fact, Wizards of the Coast is so eager for fans to use the sheets that they’ll be available outside of the Dungeon Master’s Guide, too. “We’re going to make them downloadable off of our website”, Perkins says. No date or further details are given about this, but we assume these sheets will be found on D&DBeyond as free PDFs, much like the 2024 DnD character sheets.

Releasing worldwide on November 12, the 2024 DM’s Guide is next up on the year’s DnD release schedule. Tuesday’s stream covered a lot of information we already knew about the tabletop tome – the example Greyhawk campaign setting, for example, or the brand-new rules for DnD Bastions. While much of this feels like old news for keen D&D fans, Wizards of the Coast promises that more previews are on the way. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

