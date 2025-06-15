Bamboozle your DnD players with 800 bucks worth of traps in one $40 book bundle

DnD adventures are filled with chaotic moments that make your party wonder just how they survived. But every GM knows that those encounters aren't so easily designed. That's where the Monsters, Traps, and DM Tricks bundle comes in. With over 60 books, the bundle is dedicated to making adventures the frantic thrill rides they deserve to be - all at a generous 95% off!

Grimtooth's Trapsylvania series features some truly mind-rending traps for players to get caught in. Join the scheming Grimtooth and his devious sister Grimtina on a guided tour through their realm of pitfalls, puzzles, and pandemonium.

Grimthooth's Ultimate Traps Collection features over 500 traps that are sure to befuddle even the cleverest players. Though this one was written with DCC in mind, if you prefer DnD races and species, and the systems behind Wizards of the Coast's approach to TTRPGs, rest assured, there's still a lot for DnD players here.

Grimtooth is quite the generous trap maker, you see; all of his traps are system-neutral, meaning they won't need any complicated tweaking to insert into your preferred tabletop game. If you want a Grimtooth brand trap in the World of Darkness, nobody can stop you.

Plus, for the DMs eager for a classic dungeon crawling adventure, the bundle features over a dozen of the best DCC resource books and adventure modules. Of course, every DM should give the Dungeon Crawl Classics RPG Rulebook a skim before going on a nostalgia trip. After all, these are the tabletop adventures every '90s kid dreamed of.

Here are some other standout books from the Monsters, Traps & DM Tricks Bundle:

The Cthulhu Alphabet

DM Campaign Tracker

Monster Alphabet

Fifty Fantastic Functions for the D50

Tome of Adventure Vol. 1 and Vol. 2

Money raised through this bundle helps support The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to giving suicidal LGBTQ+ youth the help they need to fight another day. This bundle is only available until the 26th of June, so make sure you grab it before then, as there's no guarantee that Humble will offer it again in the future.

