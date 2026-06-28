This homebrew DnD Shaman takes a nerdy approach to fey magic

Dungeons and Dragons is a funny title the more I play and write about it, because these two things are but a fraction of what the world offers. While those two things are far from uncommon, the vast majority of the Forgotten Realms are covered in nature. For most players, nature lovers come in the form of sagely druids or zealous Ancient Paladins. This upcoming homebrew class approaches nature through a more scholarly lens, and it works so well.

The Treatise of the Nature Fey by Foul Fox is a sourcebook all about the Fey, featuring a whole new class based around communing with these nature spirits. The Shaman's power does not come from an intrinsic understanding of nature, but rather through study and observation. From a glance at the sneak preview from the official Discord server, the playstyle certainly fits. Compared to other DnD classes, it surprisingly has the most in common with Warlock.

Like Warlocks, Shamans become attached to some supernatural being. However, Shamans differ in that they bond with the entity through careful study rather than desperate dealings. The relationship feels more even, each with an understanding of what they can bring to the table for the other. Shamans can also cast above their weight class as they gain more levels, though this is limited to their specialty, ritual spells. This encourages prepwork, a rarity for the more reactive-focused classes of DnD.

What I like most about this homebrew is the inherent passion built into its class flavor. They're scholars like Wizards, but have a much healthier respect for their study. They bond with extraplanar beings like the Warlock, but through appreciation and respect rather than fear. It's a nerdy class that gives nature lovers a new way to interact with the wilds.

Besides the class, the book also adds a menagerie of creatures and NPCs from a variety of DnD races, all fey-themed of course. I'm a big fan of the one-shot Whims of the Fey, wherein players are captured by fey hunters, who offer you freedom in exchange for a favor. It's already giving Princess Mononoke energy, which is exactly how I'll be playing that one-shot once it comes out.

You can check out The Treatise of the Nature Fey on Kickstarter here.

Nature's good and all, but you can also commune with tabletop fans through the Wargamer Discord!