D&D's new Lament Barbarian might be its most emo character yet

Among the Dungeons and Dragons classes, the most likely to attract any foes' attention first is the raging pile of screaming muscles known as the Barbarian. Typically, the Barbarian is a boisterous class laughing in the face of danger, shrugging off blows that would probably crumple a spellcaster. Even so, Barbarians can be as complex as any class narratively, and the latest Unearthed Arcana takes the bruiser in an unexpected direction.

The Path of Lament is the latest Barbarian path from Unearthed Arcana, and as the name suggests, it's quite the somber subclass. Unlike other Barbarians, whose rage stems from primal gods or nature, Lament Barbarians are fueled by grief and regret. If you've ever wondered how it feels to get mournfully mauled, try standing in the path of a Lament Barbarian on their vengeance quest. Of all the UA I've seen from DnD classes this year so far, Lament definitely has the most gripping lore.

With Banshee's Wail, they unleash a cry so filled with pain that enemies feel it in their very bones, dealing psychic damage. Horrifying Strike lets them frighten a foe after hitting them with a Strength-based attack, the Barbarian's weapons as heavy as their hearts. As their grief consumes them further, they become more revenant than mortal, their wails becoming so strong they can defeat lesser foes instantly.

The supernatural aspect of Lament Barbarian also means they can speak with the dead, gain resistance to Cold and Necrotic while raging, and can't be possessed. Their final feature, Sorrow Form, makes their Lament never-ending. They cannot be charmed, frightened or exhausted, and Horrifying Strike becomes vampiric, inflicting necrotic damage on foes while rejuvenating the Barbarian

And of course, they become Undead.

While the mechanics are fairly balanced, I am most excited about the roleplay potential of this subclass. The first thing that came to mind when I heard "unkillable revenant of grief with supernatural strength" is none other than 1994's The Crow. Honestly, I just love that emo-core has finally made it to Barbarians. One of the potential origins even goes "Enemies slew your animal companion" and if that doesn't just scream melee John Wick, I don't know what does. Rage most often stems from sorrow, and who says there can't be melancholic beauty in violence?

You can read more about the Path of Lament here.

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