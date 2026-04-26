D&D meets Mortal Kombat with the new Venom Monk from Unearthed Arcana

Unearthed Arcana for Dungeons and Dragons experiments with DnD class identity in fascinating ways. After all, subclasses are essentially "gimmicks," strong themes that dictate a character's playstyle and backstory through the mechanics. Battle Master Fighters are genius martials, Oath of Devotion Paladins are goody-two-shoes magic knights, and so on. The latest Unearthed Arcana takes Monk in a more toxic direction than the calm martial class usually goes.

The Warrior of Venom subclass for Monk is exactly what it sounds like, a martial artist who has mastered the deadly arts of poison. These monks take their contagious craft to the next level, turning their very bodies into virulent weapons. Venom Monks can lace their weapons' with their blood, adding a vicious toxin that can slow foes or deal additional Poison damage. Compared to other poison-dealing DnD classes like the Rogue, the Monk does more than just dabble.

As they hone their ill humors, they can craft Basic Poisons themselves, and even convert the damage type into Acid. As their pestilence festers, their Focus allows them to poison foes with a Toxic Touch. The touch can intoxicate them to the Monk's whims, knock them unconscious, or force them to tell the truth. Eventually, the Monk's body becomes a Toxin Refiner, gaining immunity from Poison damage. If they ingest any poison, they will heal their wounds instead. Plus, any melee attack against the Monk automatically deals Poison damage to the attacker.

Finally, their ultimate mastery of toxins allows them to exhale hallucinogens, dealing poison damage and frightening foes into submission. While the flavor for Venom Monk is obvious, it's no less fun. I love how it plays with the idea of Monks pursuing physical perfection, only in this case, it's quite macabre.

Obviously, this subclass instantly vibes Reptile from Mortal Kombat. For Reptile, picking a Green Dragonborn from the DnD races is instant flavor. Other fighting game characters with festering poisons include FANG from Street Fighter, or his apprentice, AKI. If I were to build a Venom Monk, that final feature also makes me feel a hybrid of Scarecrow and Ra's Al Ghul would be awesome. I love a subclass that goes hard on its themes, and Venom Monk's commitment to its fatal flavors makes it a favorite.

Read more about the Venom Monk here.

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