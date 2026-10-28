WotC rehires "union avoidance" firm as D&D and MTG workers prepare for November vote

According to filings with the NLRB, Wizards of the Coast has employed the law firm Fisher Phillips, which the labor union United Wizards of the Coast calls a "union avoidance firm", to represent itself, as organizing D&D and Magic: The Gathering workers prepare to vote by secret ballot on November 10.

The firm, which advertises itself as offering "legal counsel that moves business forwards" also represented Wizards in negotiations with the smaller group of MTG Arena workers which successfully joined the Communication Workers of America (CWA) union earlier in the year.

This is in keeping with WotC's attitude to the unionization efforts of its employees so far this year. Two weeks ago, it was confirmed that the business would not voluntarily recognise the union, requiring a formal election process be held. An email, apparently circulated to Wizards staff, stated that the company was "not neutral on the question of unionization" and believed "we are best able to keep building great games and a great place to work by working directly with employees, not through unions".

Right now, there appears to be a dispute between the two sides on precisely which workers are eligible to vote. A notice of election, instructing employees on the November 10 vote, includes approximately two dozen senior roles whose holders are permitted to cast their ballots, but will have their votes challenged. These include principal game designer, principal art director, and principal franchise story lead.

According to the document, "the eligibility or inclusion of these individuals will be resolved, if necessary, following the election."

We don't know the details of this disagreement, or even if one side in particular is pushing for this group to be discounted from the bargaining unit. Presumably, the point of contention is whether these jobs count as supervisory or managerial positions, which are automatically excluded from the proceedings.

Wargamer has reached out to Wizards of the Coast and Fisher Phillips for comment.