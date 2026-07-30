D&D's Universes Beyond is "just yet another way for people to experience" the game, says Dan Ayoub

Dungeons & Dragons has officially adopted Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond model of IP crossovers, with Wizards of the Coast partnering with other franchises to release crossover products in 2026 - including World of Warcraft and (as revealed tonight) an official D&D Star Wars crossover. But, speaking exclusively to Wargamer, Head of D&D Dan Ayoub vows "We are never going to stop making D&D" - and that the new Universes Beyond projects are "just yet another way for people to experience it".

As you may already have spotted, the first installment in the Universes Beyond D&D line will be the World of Warcraft book dropping in November 2026, stuffed with loads of new DnD classes and species.

And, in the closing moments of Wizards' Gen Con 2026 D&D Keynote, it brought literal Darth Vader to the stage to reveal possibly the most shocking crossover imaginable: D&D x Star Wars is a real thing, coming in 2027's "Season of Rebellion".

In an evening of almost constant thrills, positivity, and sheer relief - after two years of an incredibly sparse D&D release schedule - the words "Dungeons & Dragons Universes Beyond" brought forth a distinct moment of groans and grumbles from an otherwise jubilant crowd.

The implicit worry for fans is that this move will split the attentions of WotC's D&D team. Absent a massive injection of new resources, it'd be fair to suspect a big pivot into D&D-ifying the likes of WoW and Star Wars would mean less time spent fleshing out Dungeons and Dragon's original worlds, adding meat to the sourcebook bones with original campaigns, adventures, and character options.

But, speaking exclusively to Wargamer after the keynote, Wizards' Senior Vice President and Head of Dungeons & Dragons Dan Ayoub was adamant that won't be the case, and that "people should absolutely view [the new Universes Beyond lines] as additive".

"There's no way I'm going to look at it and say, 'Okay, well, we need to do like two less D&D releases next year'," he tells us - "Absolutely not." "People should not be the least bit worried about that, and you should call me on it if that does happen," Ayoub promises Wargamer.

"We announced an Icons line tonight, where we're going to have dedicated folks working on those things," he adds. "We've got our core D&D line, where, you know, that's not going anywhere - and in fact, we're going to be doing even more with that that we're going to be able to talk about."

"This is yet another line, right? It's just yet another way for people to experience it."

So how many D&D releases per year are going to be Universes Beyond versus Universes Within? We'll have to wait and learn in the coming months, it seems. Before the big keynote, Wizards of the Coast told press: "We don't have a strict number of Universes Beyond in 2027, but what we're looking to do is balance it so we're not over the scale on one side or the other." That certainly makes it sound like the business may have landed on the same 50/50 balance it's using for Beyond/Within products in Magic, but perhaps that's reading into it too much.

Crossovers have been breaking records for Magic: The Gathering; in retrospect it was only a matter of time before Universes Beyond jumped the gap to D&D. Smash hit MTG sets like Final Fantasy and Tales of Middle-Earth raked in indecent amounts of dosh, and have provably grown the card game as a whole, so it was inevitable Wizards would seek to try out a similar strategy with its TTRPG title as well.

Looking on the bright side, Universes Beyond seems like it'll be a very different beast for Dungeons and Dragons than it was for Magic. After all, D&D is not a card game with fixed playing pieces, so there won't need to be so many conversations about whether or not players have the option to 'opt out', they can simply dodge what they dislike unless their DM is very insistent.

In fact, perhaps this won't be controversial at all! No one protested when Lord of the Rings came to D&D Beyond, after all.

Laura Hohman, D&D product architect said, "Universes Beyond is D&D's opportunity to bring incredible, hand-picked collaborations to our world of collaborative storytelling", adding it offers, "more ways to play in more worlds for more fans everywhere."

There's loads of hot tabletop news going on at GenCon this week. Make sure you join the Wargamer Discord, where we'll be sharing everything we dig up.