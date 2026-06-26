Upcoming TTRPG combines DnD with high-concept sci-fi goodness

What if, instead of a tavern, you met in a far-flung star cluster where you and yours were under threat from a mysterious, hyper-advanced civilization known as the Celestials? What if the only way to fight back was to seek Remnants (powerful artefacts made of technology so advanced it may as well be magic) by joining a group of clandestine space weirdos called the Travellers? This is the premise of Exodus, a refreshing sci-fi setting rich in high-concept goodness and, thanks to the folks at Renegade Games, the recipient of its own TTRPG adaptation.

Adapted from the 2025 edition of Dungeons and Dragons, the Exodus TTRPG follows the premise of an upcoming video game from Archetype Entertainment, which, in turn, follows in the footsteps of the renowned Mass Effect sci-fi series. However, thanks to a new video from Renegade Games and Good Time Society, we've been given a more in-depth look at what to expect from the TTRPG ahead of its release this coming August.

In contrast to the myriad DnD classes, there are only four in Exodus. However, each of these looks genuinely novel. There's the Cataphract, who pilots a mech battlesuit, Deamons, who have become supernatural powerhouses thanks to exposure to mysterious sci-fi entities, Prodigies, who wield powerful technology, and Rangers, who share a bond with an uplifted talking animal.

In a twist on DnD, you'll also advance your Constellation Level. These represent genetic tattoos etched onto a Traveller's body and offer significant bonuses.

Traditionally, Travellers add more ink to reflect new discoveries; however, to do so, you'll need to head back to your home base. This intriguing twist looks poised to give your adventures a sense of grounding, ensuring you never forget where you came from.

Though I've not played the Exodus TTRPG myself yet, I'm curious to see how these refreshing ideas interact with the tried-and-tested scaffolding of DnD.

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