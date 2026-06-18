Vampire the Masquerade gets its own crossover D&D book, complete with full vampire class

D&D Beyond has announced its third-party releases for Q3, and there's a surprise licensing deal hidden inside. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bound by Blood is a new 5.5e book published by Ghostfire Gaming (Grim Hollow, Dungeons of Drakkenheim) in partnership with VtM license owner White Wolf. Between this and the Call of Cthulhu book on D&DBeyond, D&D has now crossed over with two of its most famous rivals.

According to a D&D Beyond blog post, Bound by Blood welcomes the World of Darkness into the multiverse with a new 'Kindred' class. This is "a full vampire class powered by Blood Points, Disciplines, and the ever-clawing Beast inside". Ghostfire Gaming's book also apparently features a "Dark Ages" adventure.

Bound by Blood goes up for pre-order in June, with a release in July. It and the seven other third-party titles announced will pad out the DnD release schedule significantly. We just got Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, but there's only three more official sourcebooks to fill out the year.

As for those other D&D Beyond titles, they include Steinhardt's Guide to the Eldritch Hunt Player Pack, a collection of "seven gothic subclasses" by MonkeyDM. We're also getting Valda's Spire of Secrets Player Pack 2, which offers seven more subclasses from Mage Hand Press. Those are both set to release in June and July respectively.

D&D Beyond will also see three Legends of Greyhawk adventures across July, August and September. Finally, we have Frontiers of Eberron: Quickstone and The Field Guide to Floral Dragons, both releasing in August.

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